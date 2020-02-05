Woman in UK illegal case loses bid to recover assets

LONDON – A woman from Azerbaijan, suspected by the British authorities of having unlawfully acquired wealth, has lost a legal bid to recover her seized assets.

The Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday rejected Zamira Hajiyeva’s attempt to undo the National Crime Agency’s attachment order.

Hajiyeva was the first person to be subjected to an inexplicable wealth order, a measure that allows British authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or links to organized crime until the owners explain how they were acquired.

The National Crime Agency wants to know where Hajiyeva, whose banker is in prison in Azerbaijan, has received the money to purchase two British properties worth £ 22 million ($ 29 million), including a house around the corner of chic London Harrods department store.

Hajiyeva, who denies misconduct, spent 16 million pounds ($ 21 million) on Harrods for a decade, including 600,000 pounds ($ 783,000) in one day.

Hajiyeva’s husband, former Jahangir Hajiyev, president of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, was sentenced in 2016 to 15 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement. Last year a British judge ruled that Hajiyeva should not be extradited to Azerbaijan, where she is being sought on similar grounds because she would not get a fair trial there.

Ed Smyth, a senior associate at law firm Kingsley Napley, said the Hajiyeva profession was an important test for the inexplicable welfare orders that were introduced in 2018. He said the verdict “gives the NCA and other agencies a real boost in their fight against suspected illegal assets.”

