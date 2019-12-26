Woman found 2 children dead on the Boston sidewalk, police say – National

Loading...

A woman and two small children were found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Boston at the foot of a high-rise parking garage on Christmas Day, the authorities said, apparently after falling from the roof of the garage.

William Gross, police commissioner from Boston, said Wednesday that detectives had few details about the three victims, whom he said were passed out on the sidewalk and declared "not viable" at a local hospital.

When asked at a formal press conference whether the three of them might have died, Gross replied, "I have no way of knowing this, and we will definitely not jump to conclusions or try to speculate."

Rescue workers at the site of an incident in the Renaissance Park Garage in which an adult and two children fell out of the garage and were found dead on a sidewalk near the Boston car park on December 25, 2019.

Stuart Cahill / The Boston Herald via The Associated Press

But aerial footage of the scene broadcast by local television shows that police officers were crowding around the roof around a black sports car that was parked with three open doors next to the wall that surrounded the top level of the building. The area around the off-road vehicle was cordoned off with a yellow crime scene tape.

The story continues under the advertisement

The Renaissance Park Garage, where the deaths occurred, is adjacent to a transit station near the Northeastern University campus.

Gross said the cause and type of death were determined by the medical examiner and the case was treated as a "death investigation", led by Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County District Attorney, who also spoke to reporters.

She and Gross both said the tragedy seemed all the worse when they had two young children involved in Christmas.

CONTINUE READING:

2 injured at wedding in New Hampshire: police



"It was incredibly difficult as a mother, especially in this scene where there were two young children who lost their lives today," said Rollins.

The authorities turned to anyone who has witnessed it or has other useful information to contact the investigators through a line of evidence.

Gross had yet to determine the identity, age, and relationship of the three victims, but he said that the age of two children was "five and younger".

Rollins said the victim's vehicle was found in the parking lot, with one child seat facing forward and the other facing rearward.

"We will do everything we can to solve the case," she said.

The story continues under the advertisement

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR