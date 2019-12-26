Woman fatally stabbed in front of 6 children on Christmas morning

Loading...

A woman from Philadelphia was stabbed to death in front of six children who lived with her in the early hours of Christmas day, police said. The 33-year-old man, who the authorities believed was her current or former husband, was standing next to the bleeding woman. On a street near his home when police arrived, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said in statements registered by CNP affiliate WPVI. The 35-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was arrested. Six children, aged 8 to 16, were in the family home where police believe the fight began, and witnessed most of the incident, Small said. The woman's 14-year-old son had multiple stabs in the thigh and was bleeding a lot, WPVI reported. It was in stable condition and was operated on Wednesday morning early, Small said. "(The children) said the 33-year-old man stabbed the 35-year-old woman inside the property, chased her outside and continued to stab her when she was outside," Small said. A boy hid the alleged weapon – a 10-inch bloody butcher knife – in an upstairs room hoping to stop any other altercation, Small said. It was evident that "a violent struggle" developed The house, where police found significant amounts of blood on both levels, broken furniture and broken glass, Small said.

