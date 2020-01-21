A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly driving in oncoming traffic and hitting a car with three passengers to “test her faith,” according to an affidavit from the Pennsylvania state police. A week later, a judge revoked his bail because he considered it a threat to herself and the community, according to court documents. Nadejda Reilly, 51, told Pennsylvania soldier Bruce Balliet on January 7 that she was driving on a local highway for several hours waiting for a “call from God”. When she saw a car driving on the other side of State Route 93, she “wanted to test her faith by crossing the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. She then drove her 2017 Kia Optima in the opposite lane and hit the car, the affidavit said. Reilly and two injured were taken to Lehigh Valley-Hazleton Hospital, according to Private David Peters. The extent of their injuries is unknown, Peters said, adding that a third person in the car was unharmed. One of the adults in the accident was treated and released, said Brian Downs, an official with information from the Lehigh Valley Health Network. The other victim taken to the hospital was a 14-year-old girl, said Peters. Downs was unable to confirm any information about the girl, and Reilly was charged with aggravated assault, common assault, careless endangerment and harassment, and several traffic costs related to the accident, according to court documents. “Reilly said that God took care of her by not leaving her injured,” Bailliet wrote in the affidavit. “Reilly did not express any concern or remorse for the victims. Reilly also said that she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.” Reilly initially obtained bail of $ 50,000, but judge Joseph D. Homanko Sr. revoked it last Wednesday, according to court documents. The judge said in court that, on the basis of the allegations, his reasoning on the revocation of the bond was to protect the community and to ensure that Reilly received the assistance necessary for his care, according to Reilly’s lawyer. , Andrew Theyken Bench. on the case.

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly driving in oncoming traffic and hitting a car with three passengers to “test her faith,” according to an affidavit from the Pennsylvania State Police.

A week later, a judge revoked his bail because he considered it a threat to herself and the community, according to court documents.

Nadejda Reilly, 51, told Pennsylvania state soldier Bruce Balliet on January 7 that she was driving on a local highway for several hours waiting for a “call from God”. When she saw a car driving on the other side of national highway 93, she “wanted to test her faith by crossing the vehicle”, according to the affidavit.

She then drove her 2017 Kia Optima in the opposite lane and struck the car, the affidavit said.

According to Private David Peters, Reilly and two injured victims were taken to Lehigh Valley-Hazleton Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, said Peters, adding that a third person in the car was unharmed.

One of the adults involved in the accident was treated and released, said Brian Downs, chief information officer for the Lehigh Valley Health Network. The other victim taken to the hospital was a 14-year-old girl, said Peters. Downs could not confirm any information about the girl.

According to court documents, Reilly was charged with aggravated assault, common assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, as well as several traffic costs related to the accident.

“Reilly said that God took care of her by not leaving her injured,” wrote Bailliet in the affidavit. “Reilly did not express any concern or remorse for the victims. Reilly also said that she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

Reilly initially obtained bail of $ 50,000, but judge Joseph D. Homanko Sr. revoked it last Wednesday, according to court documents. The judge told the court that, based on the allegations, his reasoning on the revocation of the bond was to protect the community and to ensure that Reilly received the assistance necessary to care for him, according to Reilly’s attorney Andrew Theyken Bench.

Bench declined to comment further on the case.

