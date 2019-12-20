Woman dragged in car for 75 yards after the thief takes the bag

Loading...

Warning: Some may find the video above graphic or disturbing. The video shows a woman dragged by a car after a thief grabbed her purse and tried to take off quickly. Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, posted the video on their Facebook page. According to the police, the victim had finished shopping and was putting things in the trunk of his car. It was then that police said the thief left the dark blue Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen, grabbed his bag and left. The woman's arm was trapped. According to police, the victim was not seriously injured. Police believe that this was not an isolated incident. They said they received reports of more than 20 robberies with similar characteristics. Victims tend to be women who are alone, are at least 40 years old and carry a wallet or purse. People sneak up on these women and take their wallet or purse. . Police say they escape on foot or in a car. The police are still looking for the people responsible.

