Woman crashed into 4 police cars and sent officer to hospital, police say

WOODS CROSS – A Salt Lake City woman who police said hit four police cars and a nearby vehicle, sending an officer to hospital, was arrested Monday after a savage chase.

Sarah Jean Garcia, 38, was arrested for investigating six counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, possession of drugs, possession of drug accessories, theft, reckless driving , failure to stop to enforce the law and several traffic offenses.

“The suspect did not show any respect for public safety or law enforcement. The suspect blatantly struck a total of four police vehicles, sending an officer to the hospital. The suspect also jammed an innocent vehicle carrying a young mother and her baby. I believe Sarah Garcia poses a great risk to public safety if she is released, “the arresting officer wrote in a police reservation affidavit.

The incident started at Woods Cross on Monday afternoon when an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an IHOP restaurant. When the agent arrived, Garcia fled, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, a pursuit ensued on I-15 and through North Salt Lake, Woods Cross and Bountiful.

“The driver showed no respect for someone else’s safety. The pursuit continued in the residential area of ​​North Salt Lake. The suspect crossed a level crossing with arms lowered on central street in North Salt Lake, “said the affidavit.

When the police put it in a box, Garcia crashed into a Bountiful police vehicle and continued on Redwood Road, according to the affidavit. She took a dead end at Woods Cross where two K-9 police vehicles from Woods Cross followed.

“The suspect deliberately pointed her vehicle at the two K-9 trucks, hitting them head-on, then continuing north. A Woods Cross police officer was transported by ambulance from this action, “said the affidavit.

A North Salt Lake police officer was able to steal Garcia’s tires shortly after. She continued to drive, however, until she crashed into another car with a mother and a 15-month-old baby near 1875 S. 400 West in Woods Cross, according to the affidavit.

Garcia tried to leave again and crashed into a Bountiful police vehicle a second time, police said, then got out of his car and ran before being attacked by a Bountiful officer.

A pocket knife with a 4 inch blade was found in his pocket, the affidavit says, and “several large knives” were found in his car with drug paraphernalia.

His arrest comes just a week after being charged with DUI, not staying at the scene of an accident, and driving with a license suspended at Murray Justice Court. Garcia also has an outstanding drug accessory charge laid in court in Salt Lake in October. She was found guilty of criminal mischief after pleading unchallenged the same month before the South Salt Lake Court of Justice, according to court records.