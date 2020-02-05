Woman charged after 18 months St. Thomas police probe for $ 150K “romance scam”

St. Thomas police (file photo)

Transfers to a Canadian bank account played an important role in the rare arrest of a Halifax woman in a romantic scam that abandoned a St. Thomas resident of more than $ 150,000.

The arrest came 18 months after the police opened an investigation in 2018, when the sons of a deceased St. Thomas woman discovered that the money was missing in her bank account while she was arranging her estate.

After checking the women’s account, the police say investigators have found several iTunes purchases and money transfers to a bank account in Halifax from a person posing as a man from Texas.

“The fact that the money transfers remained domestic gave (St. Thomas police) the advantage that they needed to follow the paper trail to find the suspect,” said Tanya Calvert, a spokesperson for the St. Thomas police.

The police used the bank information to track down the suspect, who was arrested Monday in Halifax and taken to St. Thomas.

On Wednesday, police said that Ogheneruemu Osirim, 33, from Halifax was accused of possession of more than $ 5,000 in crime.

She was in court on Wednesday and was released on bail.

Police Chief Chris Herridge said he was proud of the “hard work and dedication” officers who had been put into the months-long investigation, and also of the human toll that this kind of scam may have.

“Scammers chase lonely, vulnerable people and leave behind a path of emotional and financial destruction,” he said in a statement.

Romance scams mean that people pretend to have a romantic intention towards the victim in an attempt to gain their trust and affection and later ask the victim for money.

Generally, cases of romance scams where the victim and the fraudster are in the same country are rare, said Jeff Thomson, an RCMP intelligence analyst at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center.

“That’s because romance scams usually start online via social media or social networking sites or dating websites and those people can be essentially anywhere in the world,” he said.

The geographic location of fraudsters is usually one of the most challenging hurdles for police forces investigating these crimes, London-based tech analyst Carmi Levy added.

“Technology has always been a double-edged sword and perpetrators of these types of crimes know that all too well, and they benefit from hiding their tracks,” he said.

“This is a global crime, but law enforcement naturally has geographical boundaries and if the perpetrator is outside the jurisdiction of the victim, it adds an incredible complexity to investigating the case and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Although just over 900 cases were reported last year, Canadians lost more than $ 18.3 million to this type of scam.

Those numbers underscore how personally involved victims are with fraudsters by the time they are scammed, Thomson said.

“Fraudsters will continue the relationship for four, five, six months before they even ask for a cent,” he said.

“A victim of a romantic scam is so emotionally and psychologically involved with the fraudster that it is hard for them to realize that it is a scam.”

