Woman avoids exposure to Coronavirus by shopping through RC Car

I must admit that although this story is very interesting and fascinating, there are many missing details here. It’s not a complicated story: essentially a woman named Chen Tao from Jinan, Shandong Province in China, wanted to get some steamed buns from a nearby store, but she didn’t want to risk exposure to the corona virus by leaving her home. So she did something very clever: instead, she sent a car with remote control, equipped with a few cameras, a loudspeaker, and a cargo bed to the store. It’s cool, but is it real?

There is a video of the small journey of the car and it certainly looks like he is doing it:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1224808095068696576&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1224808095068696576" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The RC car looks a bit like a scale model of a Land Rover Defender, and it pulls a small trailer with a cardboard box on it. There are three cameras mounted on the car: two on the roof (one seems to be looking forward, one behind) and a higher one on a mast in the back of the trailer. There seem to be video feeds from both.

I assume these can all be internet webcams, live video streaming?

The woman wrote her phone number on the box to handle the payment and used a kind of speaker to ask the store’s guard for help. According to the New York Post this was their exchange:

“Can you please help me call the shopkeeper?” Chen can be heard saying in Chinese.

The guard replies: “I will fill the box, OK? I put (the steamed buns) behind.”

It is now said that the store is about a quarter of a mile away from the woman’s house. Does an RC car have that range? It seems that it is possible, or adaptable, to get about a kilometer or a little more than half a mile range from an RC car.

So maybe this is possible, although I can imagine that the city has a lot of wifi and other radio signals that are lying around that can cause interference, but who knows? I think that could work?

Then there is the speaker question: was there a phone in the car that she was calling? None of the cameras appears to be a cell phone, so it had to be a sort of phone that she had already called and turned on the speaker.

I think this is probably technically possible, but everything seems to work remarkably well – the video she would use to drive is not slow, the car remains steerable all the time – maybe I’m just not used to my projects that work like this good?

Her name – Chen Tao – is also the name of an old Taiwanese UFO cult, so that also made me a little curious. Yet it can just be a common name.

Maybe she has tested and developed everything from it and it really is as seamless as it looks. Anyway, it’s a very nice little project, and it also reveals some positive things about the willingness of her community to work together and help this small, remote-controlled car to get some steamed buns.

And she does what she should do in these viral situations, avoiding outside contact, so for God’s sake let’s just believe it and congratulate this very smart woman and her resourceful way to get some goodies safe.

