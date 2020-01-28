A woman in her forties was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering three children in a house in Dublin.

Siblings Conor (9 years), Darragh (7 years) and Carla (3 years) were McGinley found dead in a house on Parsons Court in Newcastle on Friday night

A woman in her forties was found at the scene and taken to the Tallaght University Hospital, where she was given medical care.

She has now been arrested and is now in the Clondalkin Garda station.

The children’s father said this afternoon:just devastation, sadness and agony“After her death.

Andrew McGinley said in a statement, “Every breath is a struggle.”

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are thrilled. They all had a bright, bright future ahead of them with family, friends and a community they loved. “

Tusla has activated its critical death response process and will offer support from schools, counseling, family support and local groups in the Newcastle region.

Anyone who needs someone to talk to can also contact the Samaritans at 116 123.

With reports from Jack Quann