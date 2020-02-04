Woman admits that she knows the man who shot her husband, just not well

The police were busy looking for evidence in their investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of 216 Marconi Blvd. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The wife of an injured man in a shooting on Marconi Boulevard admitted that she knew the man who shot her husband.

However, during the trial of Jason Borden, 29, Sue-Ellen Salmon testified that she had never witnessed a confrontation or discussion between Borden and her husband, Darius, 53, at their front door on October 28, 2018.

Borden has declared guilty of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, but not guilty of aiming the gun, severe assault and the use of a firearm during a crime.

There were indications on the first day of the trial that the defense suggests that Borden acted in self-defense when he pulled out the gun and shot Darius Salmon.

Surveillance videos from cameras in the Salmon residence show Signs at the door of the house, before being driven away by Darius Salmon to a parking lot.

Darius Salmon had unloaded his deejaying gear from his van and brought it to his house when it seemed that he had first told Borden to leave. He made two more trips to his van before he can be seen in the video that runs to Borden and then returns to the house with his shirt lifted.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower chest just inches from his heart that caused a pierced lung and a broken rib.

He testified earlier this week during the trial that he did not know Borden.

His wife testified with questions from Assistant Attorney Steve Monaghan that she was in the living room of the house when her husband stopped the van and did not know that Borden was at the door.

She didn’t hear voices until her husband went back outside to get more equipment out of the van. She knew there was a fight, but she didn’t know what it was about.

The next time he entered the house, he was shot, she said.

During an interrogation by defense lawyer Robert Farrington, Sue-Ellen Salmon agreed that she had told the police during the shooting that she knew Borden and had seen him “almost every day in the summer.”

She agreed that she had told the police that Borden called her Sue or aunt.

“I don’t know him,” she said in the witness stand. “I don’t know his life.”

She agreed to walk home alone, awaiting friends from a neighborhood party where her husband was dejjay at about four o’clock in the morning. She also agreed that during the preliminary hearing she said she was “upset and angry.”

Supreme Court Lynda Templeton heard during the testimony of Darius Salmon that the couple had argued earlier that evening because he had danced with another woman at a different time at another time.

Sue-Ellen Salmon also agreed that when her husband came home before he was shot, he said to her, “Is he the reason you came home early?”, Referring to Borden.

She agreed to say to the police, “My husband is very insecure.”

The lawsuit will continue on Wednesday.

