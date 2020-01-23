Woman accused of stealing blank checks and cashing them

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman is charged with allegedly stealing and cashing blank checks.

Shonta Henderson has been charged with two forgeries and one theft.

The victim contacted the police in April 2019 for the theft of two blank checks that were later cashed.

The victim told the police that Henderson had been to his house and apologized for going to the bathroom.

Later that day, two of his checks were cashed, even though he hadn’t issued them to anyone. The missing checks were from the back of his checkbook, reports say.

JP Morgan Chase told the victim that the checks had been made to a Tyrone Silas, reports said.

According to the affidavit, Silas was romantically connected to Henderson.

During the investigation, the police received a surveillance video of the person who cashed the checks.

Both the victim and the suspect’s mother identified the person under surveillance as Henderson, according to the possible affidavit.

Henderson is being held in a $ 250 pond in prison, plus a $ 1,000 bail for another case.