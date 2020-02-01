Woman accused of pursuit in Mar-a-Lago refuses to appear in court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – An opera singer from Connecticut accused of using an SUV to shoot through barricades outside President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, signing firearm, refused to appear in court on Saturday and delayed her first appearance.

Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras said Hannah Roemhild’s first hearing would be held Monday if she could be taken from prison to court without endangering herself or delegates, reports in local media.

Roemhild, 30, is accused of two states of assaulting a law enforcement officer after Friday’s wild hunt through Palm Beach and past the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. She is being held without a bond in the Palm Beach County prison. Officials have said that Roemhild was “clearly handicapped” and they do not believe that they focused on the president or Mar-a-Lago. He was not present.

Friday’s events began just before noon when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper operated an off-duty security service at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, approaching Roemhild as she danced on the roof of her rented Jeep SUV in the high-speed parking lot end resort. She jumped inside and refused to acknowledge his taps on the glass.

She then put the car back and drove away. The trooper slammed against the window and tried to grasp the wheel to prevent her from leaving, but she hurried away and led him in a chase south to Ocean Drive in the direction of Mar-a-Lago, 4, 8 km away, at speeds of more than 70 mph (113 km / h).

Authorities there say they have been hurling around concrete barriers and through two checkpoints, endangering the lives of Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County delegates. They opened fire and broke out her rear window. At this point, the trooper ended his pursuit for fear that lives would be endangered if it went ahead.

At one point, Roemheld picked up a female family member before automatic number plate readers quickly followed her to a motel near Palm Beach International Airport. A trooper took her when she tried to flee her room, officials said.

TV video shows a foolish Fame hero with a blank expression while being handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.

Roemheld appeared in various operas in Connecticut and recently said on social media that she had planned an unspecified performance in Palm Beach last week.

Marilyn Malcarne, a Connecticut friend of the Roemhild family, told the Sun Sentinel in South Florida that the alleged behavior of the woman is completely out of character and that she “would not hurt a soul”.

“She is incredibly talented,” Malcarne said. “She really studied her opera singing and she has a great voice.”

The corresponding press