Woman accused of kidnapping a child after reporting missing / runaway juvenile in Hubert

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been accused of kidnapping a child after officials have responded to a missing / runaway youth case in Hubert.

On January 24, around 9 p.m., the Onslow County Sheriff office responded to Aberdineshire Court in Hubert in connection with a missing / runaway juvenile.

It was believed that the female juvenile was with her young friend.

Delegates checked the boyfriend’s stay on Sanders Drive in Hubert and were told by the minor’s mother, Lacie Zgieb, that the missing female minor was not there.

Responding delegates entered the National Criminal Information Center as a runaway juvenile.

The younger parents could follow the woman’s phone and found her in the Raleigh area.

The Raleigh police were informed and found the juvenile in custody of Zgieb.

The juvenile was released in custody of her parents and Zgieb was accused of kidnapping a child in violation of N.C. General Statute 14-41.

On January 30, Zgieb was arrested and brought to the magistrate where she received a $ 20,000 bond.