Woman, 62, fatally injured when helping vehicle in trench near Pigeon Lake

Published on December 30, 2019 at 1:09 p.m.

A woman from the Pigeon Lake region died after being hit by a vehicle in Wetaskiwin County on Saturday evening.

Wetaskiwin RCMP replied at 6:40 p.m. for a report on a collision on highways 616 and 795, west of the QEII highway near the rural community of Pipestone.

A 62-year-old woman stood in front of her vehicle and helped another vehicle that had been driven into the ditch, the police said.

The woman, who, according to the RCMP, was from Mulhurst Bay Township on Pigeon Lake, was hit by a passing vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the police said.

The vehicle that hit the woman stopped and RCMP said the driver was working on the investigation. There was no word on Monday whether charges would be brought.

