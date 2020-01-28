Woman, 60, dies during a cake eating competition after she puts one in her mouth - The Sun

A WOMAN died while participating in a cake eating competition – after “scooping” in her mouth.

The 60-year-old had an attack after smothering the lamington, also known as an Australian cake.

She had participated in the dessert food competition to celebrate Australia Day when the tragedy occurred in Queensland on Sunday afternoon.

Other competitors were filmed to eat sponge cake with dried chocolate and dried coconut as quickly as possible.

ABC reported that the participant collapsed after she “slid” the cake into her mouth during the annual competition for eating lamington and meat pie.

Paramedics were called and she received CPR at the Beach House Hotel, in Hervey Bay, but died after being taken to the hospital.

In a statement, the hotel said: “The management and staff of the Beach House Hotel express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of one of our customers after the tragic event at our location on Australia Day.”

“We acknowledge and thank our supportive customers, staff and the Queensland Ambulance Service for their prompt and professional response while this tragic incident was unfolding.”

“The hotel staff provided professional support, while our thoughts remain firmly with the family during this challenging time.”

Witnesses claimed that the woman had stuffed a cake into her mouth and then seemed to be in trouble before the emergency services and staff worked on her for half an hour.

Other clients of the pub have been caught cheering the eaters, who all had glasses of water beside them, for the tragedy.

Food competitions often take place on Australia Day, a national holiday that marks the arrival of the first Europeans to Australia.

Winners can take home prizes for eating so many hot dogs, pies, cakes, and other foods in a limited period.

