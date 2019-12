Loading...

Woman, 2 children killed in Christmas tragedy

Updated: 6:15 a.m. EST December 26, 2019

DOUG: OUR EYE OPENER TODD KAZEKIEWICH LIVES IN BOSTON WITH WHAT WE KNOW. The bodies found on the sidewalk. THE POLICE IS LAUNCHING A FEW DETAILS BUT HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW THIS TOMORROW. OFFICIALS FOCUSED THEIR RESEARCH ON THE ROOF GARAGE ROOF AND THIS BLACK S.U.V. THEY ALSO TALKED TO WITNESSES AND REVISED SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THE GARAGE. IN THIS POINT THEY DO NOT SAY HOW WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE RELATED. >> THIS IS A TRAGICAL SITUATION. PARTICULARLY WHEN IT IMPLIES CHRISTMAS DAY. TRAGEDY IN THE GARAGE. MAY A UNIVERSITY STUDENT JUMP TO HIS DEATH AND TO D.A. CHARGING THE OLD BRIDE SAYING THAT HE URGED HIM TO TAKE HIS LIFE. THE OWN UNIVERSITY IS BUILDING AND ADDED SECURITY 24 HOURS AND BLOCKED ACCESS TO THE TWO UPPER FLOORS INDEFINLY. LIVE REPORTS THIS MORNING HERE IN BOSTON, TODD KAZEKIEWICH, WCVB NEWSCENTER 5. DOUG: THANK YOU, TODD. WE CAN ADD IF YOU NEED HELP IS AVAILABLE. THE SAMARITAN CRISIS DIRECT LINE, AND THIS IS THE NUMBER, 877-870-HOPE. AND IF ANY WITNESS OF THAT TRAGEDY IN BOSTON NEEDS TO TALK, THE BOSTON TRAUMA RESPONSE LINE IS AVAILABLE

VIDEO: A woman and two children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot around Christmas noon, Boston police said.

