Wolves, Sheffield United & Newcastle make new signings

Three Premier League clubs were busy on the transfer market, but the wolves have to wait for new signing Leonardo Campana to join the squad.

The 19-year-old striker from Ecuador has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract for the Nuno Espirito Santo team for a small fee, but will be with his nation in the pre-Olympic championship for the next few weeks.

Campama comes from the Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC and believes he can become a top scorer in the English top league.

“My goal is to earn my place on the field and try to play in every game,” said Campana.

“I want to do my job, namely scoring goals, playing well and being a team player that helps the team to win – that’s exactly what we all want.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb returns to the Premier League after being loaned out to Newcastle United by Schalke 04.

The 25-year-old Algerian international will play at St. James’ Park Club until the end of the season. From this point on, there is the possibility to conclude the contract permanently for a transfer fee of GBP 8.5 million.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has long been an admirer of the player.

“He is someone I paid special attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big move to Germany,” said Bruce.

“He’s played at the highest level in the past four or five years, but he’ll be hungry and feel like he’s proving something, and will give us the competition that we obviously need.”

The Sheffield United high-flyers have strengthened their ranks with the signing of Jack Robinson [main photo] from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The defender, who started his career at Liverpool, has signed a two and a half year contract.

“Jack has a great pedigree and will strengthen our squad,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder on the club’s official website.

“But he doesn’t just come in to figure it out, it’s a specific position in our system and we think he’s the best option for us.

“Jack can easily play different roles and we are happy to have him in the group. He has a fantastic attitude and is ambitious to earn a place in the team.”