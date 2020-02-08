Wolfpack’s comeback falls short in Super League loss against Red Devils

SALFORD, England – Dan Sarginson and Niall Evalds scored late attempts when the Salford Red Devils survived a Toronto rally on Saturday to defeat the Wolfpack 24-16 in the Betfred Super League game.

Toronto, which broke its 23-game winning streak last week during its Betfred Super League-debut in a setback of 28-10 at Castleford, has now lost back-to-back rugby league games for the first time in its four-year history.

The Wolfpack (0-2-0), however, showed a lot of spirit, but collected from a 16-4 deficit to tie it 16-16 on the converted Brad Singleton attempt in the 68th minute. But attempts by Sarginson in the 74th and Evalds in the 77th minute sealed Salford’s victory. Evalds scored in his 150th appearance for the Red Devils.

Gary Wheeler added two attempts for Toronto on a cold afternoon at A.J. Bell Stadium. Blake Wallace has started two conversions.

Kevin Brown, Tui Lolohea and Rhys Williams also scored attempts for Salford (1-1-0). Lolohea kicked two conversions.

Stars sign Sonny Bill Williams, who got off the bench in the 26th minute last weekend, started in the second row in Toronto with James Cunningham on hooker. For the second week in a row, Wallace started on fullback, without a place for Gareth O’Brien, and recorded a big hit from Kevin Brown early on.

Wheeler came up early for Toronto, replacing the injured Joe Mellor, and scored at his first touch in the 18th minute. Brown’s converted attempt put Salford 6-4 in the 28th minute.

Both teams went down late in the first half when Kris Welham of Salford and Hakim Miloudi of Salford were in sin.

Joey Lussick, younger brother of injured Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick, made a try-save tackle for Salford early in the second half after he tracked out winger Liam Kay after a break from Matty Russell.

Salford made no mistake on the other hand with Lolohea crossing the line with a converted attempt for a 12-4 lead in the 47th minute. Williams scored on the subsequent Toronto restart and raced 70 meters for a converted highlight-reel attempt that made it 16-4 after 50 minutes.

Wheeler’s second attempt four minutes later brought the deficit back to 16-10.

Starting on the bench, Toronto forward Bodene Thompson returned to action after missing the season opener with a calf trunk.

Salford, who finished third last season at 17-12-0, came from a loss of 48-8 at Grand Final champion St. Helens. But star halfback Jackson Hastings led an exodus to other clubs in the off season.

Toronto, now in its fourth season, played at Salford twice before – lost 29-22 in a fifth round Challenge Cup-tie in 2017 and 28-16 in a 2018 Super 8s qualifier for qualifiers.