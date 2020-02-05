“Woke William,” activist prince, would make Princess Diana so proud

Prince William received a great deal of contempt this week after he entered the stage of the British Academy of Film and Theater Arts (BAFTA), of which he is president, and his dismay astonished at his completely white and exaggerated male shortlists.

Prince William used his speech at the so-called British Oscars to express his concern about the lack of diversity among the prize winners, after all 20 stars nominated for acting prizes were white and the shortlist for the best director was completely masculine.

He said: “In 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are again talking about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the allocation process – that simply cannot be right at this day and age .

“BAFTA takes this issue seriously and has launched a full and thorough evaluation of the entire awarding process following this year’s nominations to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

The Times (of London) headlined another story about William and the meaning of the speech: “Woke William: A Millennial Prince Comes of Age.” Right-wing commentator James Delingpole in Breitbart said that William’s speech deserved its own prize for “glib, tilted, thick as pigtail idiocy by a really not so clear heir to the throne,” and the “gun gap that emerged from his privileged blob.”

There was also a tidal wave of social media opprobrium from the left, which crashed on William the next day.

These critics accused William of hypocrisy and said it was a bit rich for him to tell the Academy to take their race-relationship race to the next level. , to hold onto his own only non-white member, Meghan Markle.

It is, of course, a completely legitimate response to William’s remarks, and there is little doubt that what they considered racist attitudes was a factor in the departure of Meghan and Harry from the UK, and of their daily royal duties.

The most reasonable and disinterested judges, presented with some of the more offensive headlines and chimpanzee jokes in recent years, would not dispute the recent “crystal clear” assertion of John Bercow, former speaker of the British House of Commons, that Meghan “The victim of explicit and irritating racism. “

Whatever the case, William’s remarks on Sunday evening were a clear attempt to regain his former position as a warrior of the upper class for diversity, and can be interpreted as a signpost, wiring his determination to continue to use his position to campaign directly for racial and gender equality, just as Harry and Meghan consider it their turf.

Roll with your eyes if you must, but remember that, once rolled, the roots of William’s activism go back to the pioneering example of his mother, Princess Diana.

She was the first member of the royal family to embrace LGBTQ people as equals – and as best friends over the very famous (Elton John), to her best friend Adrian Ward-Jackson, who died of AIDS in 1991 and with whom Diana sat during the last moments of his life.

“AIDS was considered a gay disease. For someone who was part of the royal family and who was a woman, and who was straight to care for someone from the other side, it was an incredible gift ”

Indeed, Diana made headlines when she held hands with a dying AIDS patient at Middlesex Hospital in 1987 and in a 1991 speech she said, “HIV doesn’t make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and giving a hug . Heaven knows they need it. “

Elton, one of Diana’s best friends, said about her AIDS activism: “AIDS was considered a gay disease. For someone who was part of the royal family and who was a woman and who was straight about someone from the other side care was an incredible gift. “

Diana would take William and Harry to HIV charities and homeless shelter, making them by far the most worldly wise royal children in the recent memory.

Although gay staff have always kept the palace machine up and running (long-term gay workers were less likely to have children, and family-friendly accommodation in the palace is scarce while single rooms are plentiful), they often had to view their sexuality as a kind of open secret.

Incredibly, the Queen had no openly gay footman until 2017, and he stopped in 2018 amid accusations of homophobia.

A famous story of the Queen Mother referring to two of her servants as “two old queens” who serve “this old queen” is often given as evidence of her great sense of pleasure and lack of prejudice, but some have found evidence from a deep patronizing line to gays.

As veteran LGBT activist Peter Tatchell has noted, since the Queen took the throne in 1952, the words “gay” and “lesbian” have never been publicly spoken. Prince Philip’s history of racist and sexist remarks, often presented as hilarious “blunders” that shed light on his simple humanity, is also known.

Charles has never been openly racist like his father, although the isolation and privilege in which he was raised meant that friendships were carefully put together for him, with little effort to put him in contact with something that vaguely resembled “the other” as a young man.

William and Harry, however, had a very different experience, of course thanks to the influence of Diana who simply surrounded himself with people – including people of color and LGBTQ people.

Diana became involved with countless charities dealing with ignored, insulted and disadvantaged sections of society, and was particularly famous for her work with homeless people. She became the patron of the London-based Centrepoint charity for the homeless, a role that William took on after her death.

In 2015, William gave a remarkable interview to the British gay magazine Attitude, in which he regretted homophobic bullying and discussed how he would react if his children came out (he said he would support them but be “nervous” about it). bullying and abuse they may face).

The Daily Beast contacted several charities with which William cooperates, but understandably they did not want to talk about their famous patron. The palace was also reluctant to discuss William’s charity ambitions, but it seems safe to assume that he will not soon give up charities that promote social inclusion.

“William could not have chosen a larger stage than BAFTA to place his claim on the royal brother with the social conscience”

The writer Christopher Andersen, author of the best-selling biography of Diana’s Boys, about the princes as young men, told The Daily Beast: “Diana loved Harry, but she always saw William as the two most sensitive, empathetic, perceptive and socially aware of the two . That burden has always fallen on the heir. After all, it is William who becomes king and really has a chance to bring about change.

“William could not have chosen a larger stage than BAFTA to place his claim on the royal brother with the social conscience.

“On the other hand, it was Harry and not William who repeatedly bypassed the system, by marrying Meghan Markle and then standing on their own two feet in an unprecedented way.

“In the future, we can expect William and Harry to compete for the title of Most Woke Royal.”

.