WNBA announces Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award

The WNBA has declared a new award in memory of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award will be given to an specific or group who has designed “significant contributions to the visibility, notion and progression of women’s and girls’ basketball at all concentrations,” according to a press launch issued by the league.

“Kobe was an remarkable champion of women’s basketball and Gianna shared his enthusiasm and dedication to our match,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert reported in the release. “The Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award will honour their legacy and reflect Kobe’s motivation to mentoring the upcoming generation of players, advertising the video game and providing again to the community.”

The WNBA and Bryant spouse and children will announce the initially recipient of the award all through the 2021 NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Vanessa, Kobe’s wife, will existing the award each year transferring forward at All-Star weekend and will also have a massive job in pinpointing who gets the honour.

Before on Friday, the WNBA honoured Gianna for the duration of the 2020 draft as nicely.

Just before the initially formal assortment was designed, Engelbert compensated tribute to the lives of Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — all of whom tragically died in the January helicopter crash that claimed the lifetime of Kobe and 5 others — by choosing them as honourary draftees.