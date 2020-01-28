WMC announces possible partnership with Banner Health in Arizona

Courtesy of the Wyoming Medical Center

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming Medical Center announced a potential partnership with a Colorado-based healthcare provider on Tuesday.

The announcement said WMC, Wyoming’s largest hospital, had signed a letter of intent with Banner Health, a Colorado nonprofit.

The non-binding agreement enables both organizations to “fully determine the specific terms of a possible affiliation before final decisions are made,” the media said.

Article below …

Banner Health operates 28 hospitals in six states. According to their website, they are one of the “largest non-profit healthcare systems in the country and the leading non-profit provider of hospital services”.

“Today’s news follows after the hospital announced that it was investigating whether belonging to a like-minded organization makes sense for the region when it unveiled its strategic plan to secure the future of Wyoming healthcare in the spring,” said it in the press release.

“The Wyoming Medical Center is a gem and vital to this community and state,” said WMC President and CEO WMC, Michele Chulick, in the press release.

The press release states that the non-binding letter of intent “WMC does not commit to membership,” but gives organizations time to explore their options and best way forward, the press release said.

The full version can be seen below:

Wyoming Medical Center announces non-binding letter of intent

with Banner Health

Companies set a deadline for mutual due diligence to discuss details of a possible affiliation

Casper, Wyo. – Wyoming Medical Center (WMC) board announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Banner Health. This step gives organizations the time to conduct a mutual due diligence and to determine the precise conditions of a possible membership before final decisions are made.

Today’s news follows the hospital’s announcement to consider whether belonging to a like-minded organization makes sense for the region when it unveiled its strategic plan to secure the future of Wyoming healthcare in the spring of last year.

“The Wyoming Medical Center is a gem and vital to this community and state,” said Michele Chulick, president and CEO of the Wyoming Medical Center. “Given the challenges of our industry, the WMC board has worked continuously to strategically plan the future and to ensure that our hospital remains well positioned to continue serving our patients and communities.”

“Banner has strong roots in the state and we are excited to review the opportunity to expand our presence in Wyoming through a partnership with the Wyoming Medical Center,” said Scott Nordlund, Banner Health’s chief strategy and growth officer. “We believe that our shared strategies and values ​​make the two organizations a natural entity.”

The non-binding LOI does not oblige WMC to belong. Rather, it allows organizations to spend time researching and learning more from each other and provides the opportunity to determine the specific conditions of affiliation that would advance health care in the region.

“Banner Health’s national reputation and Wyoming roots with three hospitals here in the state, combined with its nonprofit mission, make it an ideal partner,” said Jessica Oden, chairman of the WMC board of directors. “We are pleased that Banner is interested in investing in the future of healthcare in our region and building on the history of caring for people in Wyoming.”

During this quiet phase of mutual due diligence, the WMC board will continue to be led by the four heads of the hospital’s strategic plan, who will be used as criteria for checking membership. They include:

Advanced clinical coordination. WMC employees are critical to driving care in Wyoming, and the board is aware of the critical role physicians play in care. While WMC is going through this process, protecting employees and maintaining a strong community of doctors will be paramount. The board continues to strive to expand clinical services here in Wyoming and maintain the hospital’s status as a regional trauma center.

WMC employees are critical to driving care in Wyoming, and the board is aware of the critical role physicians play in care. While WMC is going through this process, protecting employees and maintaining a strong community of doctors will be paramount. The board continues to strive to expand clinical services here in Wyoming and maintain the hospital’s status as a regional trauma center. Improved business infrastructure , WMC aims to invest in innovative technologies, as well as in the education and training of its employees, in order to improve the care taken and to keep up with the pace of change.

, WMC aims to invest in innovative technologies, as well as in the education and training of its employees, in order to improve the care taken and to keep up with the pace of change. Long-term commitment to high quality healthcare , Local, high-quality health care is key to ensuring that Wyoming is a great place to live, work, and start a family. As the organizations go into the details, WMC remains a trusted community partner who continues to focus on expanding services that are close to home.

, Local, high-quality health care is key to ensuring that Wyoming is a great place to live, work, and start a family. As the organizations go into the details, WMC remains a trusted community partner who continues to focus on expanding services that are close to home. Local adaptation and respect for the history of the hospital and who it is, Wyoming Medical Center is Casper’s only full-service hospital. The hospital will continue to take care of all those in need.

“Banner is committed to expanding clinical services here in Wyoming and maintaining Wyoming Medical Center’s status as a regional trauma center,” said Nordlund.

“We are excited about Banner’s expertise and capabilities that are important to the ongoing needs of our community,” said Oden.

The quiet period of mutual due diligence is expected to last for several months, although the hospital expects more details to be released in the spring.

“When we have more details, we will make them available to our employees, doctors, patients and society to ensure that their questions are answered and that there is an understanding of what this potential affiliation means for our community,” said Chulick , “We remain committed to promoting the health and well-being of our region and our community to ensure access to the highest quality medical care for the coming years.”

To learn more about Wyoming’s future in healthcare, please visit www.WMCforward.org.