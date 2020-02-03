Wiz Khalifa parties during Super Bowl 2020 after the Sundance incident

Wiz Khalifa did not let any possible legal issue hamper his Super Bowl 2020 experience.

The 32-year-old rapper was spotted everywhere in Miami this weekend, while he was partying unhindered, despite the fact that he walked away from the police during his performance at Park City Live during the Sundance Film Festival last week.

On Friday, Wiz attended Tao’s Big Game Weekend in collaboration with the nightclub Story by David Grutman.

We were told that Mill told attendees to “take a shot” while performing at the event and added, “It’s not a gentle party if you don’t have fun.”

Spies also told Page Six that earlier in the evening, which was also set up in collaboration with Element Electronics, both rappers went to the same team to win the Super Bowl – the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately they did not receive their wish.

After losing the 49ers on Sunday, Wiz won the E11even with a large number of dollar bills that he gave to exotic dancers, which he placed on his Instagram story.

Last week, page six reported exclusively that a participant in the Wiz Park City show threw a bottle at a police officer who turned out to be police commissioner Wade Carpenter.

We have heard that the rapper “Black and Yellow” smoked what appeared to be marijuana on stage when Carpenter asked him to release it. Wiz, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, refused.

In response to the dust from the police rapper, a concert visitor threw a bottle and injured the police chief. An employee of Park City Live confirmed on page six that the location was closed after 1 am after the incident.

Wiz later joked on Twitter about having to flee authorities that night.

“I had to run away from the police last night. Good thing I remembered my #taylorgang training, “he tweeted with a blushing emoji.

Park City Police confirmed on page six on Monday that the incident is still under investigation.

