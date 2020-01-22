Witnesses testify against “witchcraft” murder trial in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – UPDATE (4:51 PM): The testimony in the murder trial against Donald Hartung continues. At around 4:30 p.m., the state called a second crime scene technician who took photos of the Smith family murder in 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office technician in Escambia County identified several areas of suspected blood in the kitchen and around the house on Deerfield Drive. The testimony began at around 10 a.m. The state has now called five witnesses.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.): The trial against Donald Hartung continued at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after a lunch break. The state called the witness Christine Rollins, who was a crime technician for the Escambia County sheriff at the time of the murders. Rollins told her about Deerfield Drive’s home in 2015. She said that two cars were parked in the driveway and four QVC packages were on the porch. According to prosecutors, Bonnie Smith is said to have a “QVC addiction”. Rollins gave the jury a description of several photos of the house, including photos of the crime scene. The photos showed the victims’ bodies covered with clothes, which seemed to be an attempt to hide the bloody murder. Some other photos showed the bodies covered with blood. One of the brothers’ bodies was found on the floor and the other on a love seat. Bonnie Smith was found hidden in blankets, rugs, and clothes on the floor of John’s room. According to Rollins, the hallway and furniture in the house were covered in blood. Paper towels that were allegedly used to clean up the crime scene were found in a trash can in the house.

UPDATE (11:22 AM) The state has begun questioning Richard Smith’s former superior Hal McCord in front of the Department of Homeland Security. McCord said Richard had not come to work on Thursday, July 30, 2015. McCord testified that it was unusual for Richard not to show up for work. McCord went to Richard’s home on July 31, 2015 to check on him. He said he was afraid that Richard would have a medical emergency. McCord said he tried several times to ring the doorbell at home, but no one ever answered. He called law enforcement. “I knew something was wrong when the ambulance arrived and everyone looked as if they had seen a ghost,” said McCord. “I knew there was a problem. That was clear. “McCord gave the Hartung MPs information. When Hartung arrived, McCord said they did not speak.

UPDATE (10:10 AM): The state has called its first witness in the Hartung process. Andrew Smith, a former deputy to the Escambia County sheriff, was the first to respond to the Smith House on Deerfield Drive on July 31, 2015. He turned to Hartung, who looked calm and relaxed to get permission to enter the house.

Andrew Smith testified that when he entered the house he smelled a bad smell that smelled of a corpse. Then he saw blood splatters. He found Hartung’s brothers RT and John for the first time in a living room covered with piles of clothes. He later found Bonnie in a bedroom. All three were dead when he arrived.

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.): Hartung’s defense attorney informed the jury that the opening arguments and the prosecutor’s case are based on DNA evidence. However, the defense says that it is obvious that Hartung’s DNA would be in the Deerfield Drive house because he visited it frequently. Hartung visited every Tuesday evening and cooked his family dinner. The defense states that there is no evidence directly linking Hartung to the murder, and at the end of the process, the evidence shows that there is no answer to who the killer is.

UPDATE: (9:38 AM): Donald Hartung did not live with his mother and two brothers at this time.

At that time, he had worked as a security guard at Sacred Heart Hospital. He usually went to his mother’s home on Tuesday to cook dinner. On Tuesday, July 28, 2015, Hartung went home and cooked dinner, according to the state. The state says after the family ate, Hartung hit his brother John in the head with a hammer and cut his throat. The state says Hartung did the same to his mother. Bonnie was hit in the head eight times.

When Hartung’s brother Richard came home, Hartung shot him in the ear. Ultimately, the state says that Hartung cut his brother Richard’s throat. We should hear from neighbors. A neighbor says that Hartung left the house at dusk.

The state says on Friday, July 31, 2015, Richard’s chief of staff went to his house because he had not come to work. The manager called the sheriff’s office shortly thereafter.

UPDATE (9:30 AM): The trial of Donald Hartung in the Escambia County courthouse has begun. Prosecutors have started their opening speeches. They claim that Hartung killed his mother Bonnie Smith and brothers RT Smith and John Smith in 2015.

The state claims that Hartung hit his mother Bonnie (78) and John Smith (47) in the head with a hammer and cut their throats. According to prosecutors, Hartung shot 49-year-old RT Smith in the head and cut his neck. The state says the evidence in the case would show that Hartung’s alleged murders were motivated by money. Bonnie Smith had deliberately let Hartung out of her will. The only way Hartung would get an inheritance would be if all three were killed, according to the state.

The prosecutor plans to share photos of the murders with the jury.

The opening speeches begin this morning in the Donald Hartung trial at around 9 a.m. CST.

Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers in 2015. The bodies of Bonnie Smith, John and R.T. At the time of the murders, Escambia County’s sheriff David Morgan believed that the crime was originally motivated by witchcraft. Investigators have since exposed this allegation. Family members believe that Hartung’s motive was money.

You can read more about the case here.

