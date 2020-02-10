Witnesses report that cars drive “very fast” on the night of Adrian Donohoe’s murder

A man told Adrian Donohoe’s murder trial that he saw a car driving towards a place where the suspected getaway car had burned out.

Aaron Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh denies the detective’s murder and did not plead guilty to being mugged.

Mr. McBride said he was feeding his cattle on his farm in South Armagh on the night of January 25, 2013 when he saw a black BMW 5 Series head very quickly to an area where a burned-out VW Passat was later found.

Prosecutors say the VW Passat was used as an escape vehicle for an armed robbery at a Co Louth credit union where Detective Adrian Donohoe was shot.

Mr. McBride said he saw the same BMW drive out of the area about 15-20 minutes after it was first seen.

Another witness informed the court that she saw two cars “very quickly” driving near the credit union on the night in question after 9:00 p.m.

She said she recognized one of the cars by his personal license plate.

Aaron Brady pleaded not guilty to capital murder and robbery. His process will continue tomorrow.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Main picture: Portrait of the detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Picture by: Julien Behal / PA Archive / PA Images