Without Yoeli Childs, BYU Cougars fall to Gaels of Saint Mary in OT, 87-84

MORAGA, Calif .– Playing without its injured top scorer, Yoeli Childs, BYU faced Saint Mary’s until late Thursday night, joining a nine-point deficit late in regulation to force overtime.

But ultimately, the Cougars lost their first West Coast Conference competition of the season and saw their six-game winning streak break as the Gaels survived BYU 87-84 in overtime.

Cougar guard TJ Haws scored a high of 29 points, including a driving dunk with 6.6 seconds left which led to the extra period. BYU led Saint Mary’s 7-1 in the last 50 seconds of regulation.

Haws also hit a 3-point with 13.1 seconds left in overtime, reducing the Cougars’ deficit to 85-84. Sound 3 with two seconds left bounces off the rim.

But the Gaels were ahead of BYU in OT, 10-7.

Jake Toolson added 24 for the Cougars, while Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s contributed 24.

Saint Mary’s won their sixth straight game against BYU at the University Credit Union Pavilion in a streak dating back to 2015.

With the loss, the Cougars (12-5, 1-1) drop to 1-8 in Moraga since joining the WCC in 2012. The Gaels improved to 15-3, 2-1.

Childs suffered an open dislocation of his right forefinger on his shooting hand during training on Tuesday, but his status was not announced until about an hour before kick-off. He averages 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Without Childs, BYU was exceeded 38-32.

The Cougars had 6 of 18 3-point shots and shot 48% overall from the field.

In their first game on the WCC road of the season, the Cougars were behind by six points, 29-23, in the first half before coming back strong to tie the game at 31 on a 3-point pointer by Alex Barcello.

Dalton Nixon tied the game at 34 with 1:22 left on an old-fashioned 3-pointer and BYU had the ball with 18 seconds before returning it.

Ford shot a 3-point pointer just before the half-time signal to bring Saint Mary’s 37-34 at intermission.

BYU welcomes Portland on Saturday.

This story will be updated.