Without reservation: Cedar Pacific is expanding its presence

Cedar Pacific, a student accommodation provider, has expanded its presence to include a new student accommodation complex with 579 beds, strategically located next to the main campus of the University of Melbourne and helping to close a significant supply gap in the market.

Lincoln House on Bouverie Street in the northern suburb of Carlton in the city center is a partnership with the University of Melbourne and will help meet the growing demand for student accommodation as the number of national and international student registrations continues to grow.

Managed by UniLodge – the largest student accommodation manager in Australia and New Zealand – it opens on February 10th.

The number of college admissions in Australia has increased steadily over the past 10 years. Bernie Armstrong, CEO of Cedar Pacific, says that it depends on a number of factors.

“Our universities and related accommodations are also generally located in capitals near the CBD, which makes them more attractive to foreign students than to those who compete in offshore markets,” said Armstrong.