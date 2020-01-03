Without Julian Castro, the democratic field becomes whiter and more spread out

Loading...

San Diego – When the game is for the president, there is more than one way to win.

When you run for president, you can win in the conventional sense by raising a lot of money, beating the competition, getting the most votes and finishing in first place. Or you cannot get traction and abandonment, but still "win" by raising issues, shaping the debate, driving yourself with dignity and inspiring supporters to the point where they will not support anyone from 39; another.

If you find yourself in the second camp, you can still live to fight another day. You can make an offer for the White House again in a few years, or land on a shortlist to be named the candidate for the candidate, or even opt out of politics with a stronger brand and name recognition national. The goal is not to make enemies, to make fun of yourself or to make the supporters regret having supported you. If you avoid these mistakes, losing doesn't have to be fatal.

.