Without a brand license, Blackberry Mobile fades to black

BlackBerry Key2 hands-on

Larger keys, faster shortcuts and a dual camera: there is BlackBerry’s second ode to keyboard enthusiasts.

My last column discussed Motorola ‘s latest attempt to breathe new life into the long – slumbering Razr brand, one of the few pre – iPhone era phone brands that have set the tone for market relevance, primarily through brand licenses. (Doing well: Nokia. Not so much: Palm.) But perhaps no older phone brand has been hit so hard by the iPhone transition as Blackberry. The focus on fast, keyboard-oriented navigation was set aside by the multi-touch display in the same way that DOS was wiped out by the Mac.

In the end, the company launched its own graphic operating system. But then it was too late. So Blackberry left the smartphone market and licensed its brand to electronics giant TCL, which positioned Blackberry Mobile as a high-end, privacy-oriented alternative to its low-end value-driven Alcatel brand. At CES 2020, the company did a lot of its new push to sell phones under its own brands, hoping to repeat or surpass the progress it has made with a line of proprietary brand TVs that once carried the RCA brand. But, it said, it still saw room on the market for both Alcatel and Blackberry.

Blackberry apparently disagreed and refused to renew its TCL license for Blackberry Mobile devices. It is rare when a licensor decides to withdraw a license for reasons other than negligence. TCL has not released many Blackberry devices, and it had its shortcomings, but its last device, the Key2, honored the brand’s legacy with privacy controls and the best keyboard on a modern smartphone, complete with lots of smart shortcuts. Had such a marriage of Blackberry and Android emerged in 2010 instead of Blackberry 10, then Blackberry’s smartphone business might have survived.

Why would Blackberry, the company that now focuses on enterprise mobile security management and automotive technology, end the TCL license? Based on a TCL tweet, it seemed that TCL wanted to continue producing Blackberry Mobile devices. That leaves a range of options. Maybe the parties just couldn’t agree on a price. Perhaps Blackberry found the telephone company a distraction (although, like my Techspansive podcast Shawn DuBravac co-host, the company still gets a third of its revenue from licenses including patents). Maybe Blackberry’s car customers wanted to communicate with more popular phone brands such as Samsung and Apple and the license was seen as harmful to those efforts. Or perhaps Blackberry saw TCL’s pressure to pursue its own brand equipment as too competitive.

There are also the far-fetched possibilities that Blackberry got a better offer or would again enter the telephone market itself. Such a direction would run counter to the “distraction” option, and no one can say what Blackberry has boiled up in his labs in recent years. It would not be the first time that the resilient smartphone brand had escaped an apparent death trap. And the timing of the death would be strange for a device with a following that was so passionate that the nickname combined the brand with a highly addictive medicine.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVER

TCL stops selling BlackBerry smartphones in August

This could be the end of BlackBerry phones.

BlackBerry phones dead again? TCL to stop making the handsets

The sale of devices ends in August.

CES 2020: BlackBerry gets QNX deals with Renovo, Damon Motorcycles

BlackBerry QNX emphasizes its momentum in IoT and automotive with two strategic victories.