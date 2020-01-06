Withings reveals Apple Watch rival looking for signs of sleep apnea

Loading...

At the CES last year, Withings presented the Move EKG – an analog watch with an electrocardiogram sensor that makes up about a quarter of the price of the (now discontinued) Apple Watch Series 4.

This year, the company is back on the exhibition space with another Apple Watch competitor: the ScanWatch.

Just like the Move EKG, the new watch has an electrocardiogram sensor for the detection of arrhythmias. But it is also equipped with an SpO2 sensor that detects signs of sleep apnea and continuously monitors the heart rate.

At $ 249 (available later this year), it’s more expensive than the Move ECG, but still not as expensive as the over $ 400 you’d spend on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Instead of referring to the app, you can see your stats right on the watch.

Picture: Brenda stolyar / mashable

Like its predecessor, the ScanWatch is a hybrid watch, i.e. it is an analog watch that is connected to your phone via an accompanying app. This will send all notifications on your phone to the watch. It also records your daytime activities and sleeps at night.

At the bottom of the clock face is a sub-dial that shows the percentage of your step goals achieved each day. The upper part has a PMOLED display on which statistics such as number of steps, calories, distance and heart rate are shown. Here you can also see your texts, calls and social media notifications.

Only one status is shown on the display. With the digital crown on the side of the watch, you can scroll through the various information.

The crown is also used to trigger the EKG reader. The side of the watch has three built-in electrodes. So all you have to do is put your finger on the bezel to read a reading. You can view it in real time on the display or in the Withings Health app.

You can see more detailed information in the Withings Health app.

Image: brenda stolyar / mashable

To detect signs of irregular heartbeat, the PPG sensor runs continuously in the background to monitor your heart rate. If an irregular heartbeat is detected, the watch prompts you to take an EKG measurement.

In the meantime, the SpO2 sensor works while sleeping. It measures your oxygen saturation to monitor whether your breathing is disturbed all night. In the morning you can check whether the app is cause for concern.

The SpO2 sensor and a heart rate monitor are located on the back.

Image: brenda stolyar / mashable

You can also view your sleep score, which depends on how long you slept, how deep you slept, and whether you woke up all night.

Even if all of these sensors work together, the ScanWatch has an impressive battery life of 30 days. That said, you don’t have to worry about charging the device every night like you would with the Apple Watch.

I had some practical time with the watch and compared to the Move EKG it feels a lot higher quality. The stainless steel case is available in two sizes, 38 mm and 42 mm, to calm small and large wrists. It is also equipped with sapphire crystal, so you don’t have to worry about scratching it easily.

There are two different case sizes for large and small wrists.

Image: brenda stolyar / mashable

It is important to note that you should not rely solely on the watch when diagnosing. Withings says the ScanWatch is “clinically validated,” but that’s basically just a fancy way of saying that its features have been tested to provide accurate readings and results.

But unlike the Apple Watch Series 5, the ScanWatch is not yet FDA approved. Therefore, you may need to talk to a doctor before worrying about the results.