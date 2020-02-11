Within the Vanity Fair Oscars party

From Brad Pitt skipping the red carpet to Billy Porter hanging with Marilyn Manson, we’re going to the biggest party of the night. Angelina Jolie’s renewal of her career and celebrities still get terrible tattoos.

Brad was the most popular person at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley at the Vanity Fair Oscar PartyWireImage

For Brad Pitt, his devastating popularity certainly has its drawbacks. Even at the starry Vanity Fair Oscar party, the actor was surrounded by so many benevolent A-lists that he had to beat a hasty retreat.

Pitt was one of the few big names who didn’t walk late on the red carpet on the wall-to-wall A-list big name bash on Sunday. Only he, Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were looking fit to sneak through the side door.

But once inside the party, Pitt was the hero of the hour, the beloved actor, the answer of Hollywood masculinity to Meryl Streep.

What is the next step for Angelina?

Angelina JolieWire Image

While Brad Pitt was the toast of the prize season – he won his first Oscar Sunday evening for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in.” . . Hollywood ‘- his ex, Angelina Jolie, intended to step into an even more prominent position as an advocate for humanitarian purposes.

Jolie has just signed with WME after stints with rival agencies CAA and UTA. Sources say Jolie’s plan is to make more documentaries, books, and other initiatives around the projects she cares about, including protecting refugees and education for children in conflict areas.

Amber Rose debuts huge face deco dedicated to sons Sebastian and Slash

Amber Rose shows off her new YouTube face tattoos

Amber Rose received a permanent tribute to her children – on her face.

The model, 36, debuted a huge forehead tattoo with “Bash” and “Slash”, the names of her two children, written in italics.

Rose shares the 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz – who goes through Bash – with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; she just welcomed her new baby, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with friend Alexander “AE” Edwards in October.

Presley Gerber responds to play about the “misunderstood” face tattoo

Presley Gerber shows off his “misunderstood” face sticker by JonBoy.Instagram; Jonboy

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, 20, went to the famous tattoo artist JonBoy to get the word “misunderstood” permanently on his right cheek – and there were many critics of both the placement and the message.

“Are face-tats an in-thing? Dear Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas,” a person said on his Instagram post and revealed the new tattoo. “Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You’ll be bored,” another wrote, comparing him to Jared Leto’s “Suicide Squad” Joker, and many more wondered what Crawford thought of the ink would think.

