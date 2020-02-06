Within Jay-Z’s complicated relationship with the NFL

We discuss why Jay-Z and Beyoncé remained in the Super Bowl during the national anthem.

Rob Shuter, host of Naughty But Nice, comes over to talk about his time as Jessica Simpson’s publicist during her most outrageous years, and Demi Lovato gets out with Machine Gun Kelly.

Jay-Z gives an explanation for sitting during the Super Bowl national anthem

Jay-Z says he and his wife Beyoncé made no statement when they were sitting in the Super Bowl anthem. He was just focused on his work as a producer.

During a Q&A at Columbia University as part of a lecture series on Tuesday evening, a moderator asked the rapper – who co-produced the entertainment in the Super Bowl this year – whether he was sitting when Demi Lovato sang the national anthem “was meant to transmit a signal?” “

“It wasn’t really – sorry,” said the music tycoon, 50. He said if he’d wanted to make a political statement, “I’d tell you … I’d say,” Yes, that’s what I did. ” “I think people know about me.”

But he explained: “What happened was, we got there, we sat, and now the show starts. My wife was with me and so she says to me:” I know this feeling here. “She is super nervous because she He has performed before on Super Bowls. I don’t have that, “he said with a smile from the audience.” So we’re coming and we’re jumping into artist mode right now … now I’m really just watching the show. Did the microphone start? Was it too low to start? … I had to explain them [that] as an artist, if you don’t feel the music, you can’t really reach that level. “

Jessica Simpson talks about the last time she slept with Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson and Nick LacheyGetty Images

The memorable memoir of Jessica Simpson contains details about her last appointment with Nick Lachey in 2006, just before their divorce was completed in June.

Simpson had just watched an MTV documentary about making Lachey’s album “What’s Left of Me,” describing the split of the stars of 2005, as well as an episode of “Making the Video” about the title track, the future of Lachey also played second wife, Vanessa Minnillo.

“I just wanted to know what he thought of me now, because I had no idea at the time,” she writes in her new memoir, “Open Book.” “I saw him portraying himself as a victim, me as this selfish person.”

She added, “I knew he did this to hurt me.”

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly cause romantic rumors

MEGA

Can Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly be the newest couple in Hollywood?

The couple was photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood, a club for members in Los Angeles, around 2:00 am Wednesday. Lovato [27] and Kelly [29] walked away together, but apparently got into separate cars.

A source told page six, however, that MGK’s Aston Martin convertible was seen after the SUV from the direction of the pop star’s apartment.

Representatives of the stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The stars hung around in the past and were photographed together during an Emo Nite LA event in 2017.

