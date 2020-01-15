With Uber's Jump, accessible three-wheel scooters are released

Even though electric scooters usually whiz around in cities, the two-wheeled devices are not always accessible to everyone.

The accessibility of e-scooters goes beyond travel costs and availability in certain parts of the city. For Uber’s Jump Shared Bikes and Scooters, this means offering adaptive devices with more stability and newly configured brackets and controls to give riders with disabilities more options.

A pilot program with four new jump vehicles will start in San Francisco on Wednesday. Two new models can be rented from San Francisco Bike Rentals. Scooters cannot be rented immediately via the Uber app, but those who want to ride can pick them up and drop off at two different bike shops in the Hayes Valley and Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhoods in San Francisco. Since the rental fees are outside the app, drivers can pay for the trips in cash with a debit or credit card or in the bike shops. The adaptive rent is $ 0.33 per minute.

The two new scooters are the Rassiné and Drive ZooMe. Both are equipped with three instead of two wheels, with an emphasis on stability. The ZooMe scooters have a seat and a large front basket. With both, you can get started without leaving the ground instead of using a switch on the handlebar. There is a red handbrake on the left handlebar.

Although the scooters are available via Jump, there is no branding for Uber or Jump on the four devices.

There are currently only four of these scooters in two locations, and you need to call or book the vehicles online or in person. This isn’t a long-term solution to offer barrier-free travel, but it’s definitely a start.