With tile integration, you can ask Google Assistant where you left your keys

Instead of asking your spouse if they saw your keys, you can now ask the Google Assistant instead. On February 3, Google announced the integration of Google Assistant and Tile to help you keep track of the things you need most: keys, wallet, phone, and more. All you have to do is ask, “Hey, Google, where are my keys?” You can also tell Google to “ring my backpack” if you know it’s in the room, but you can’t remember exactly where you last had it.

When you ask for the location of an item, Google Assistant uses Tile’s Bluetooth feature to give you a more accurate answer: “Your keys were last seen near the living room speaker this morning at 7 am.” Tile also has a location service integration. This is used when the tile you are looking for is out of Bluetooth range or cannot be reached in any other way.

Tiles are a popular service that many people use to locate their belongings, sometimes with great success. In fact, in 2015, the service helped send a purse thief to prison. But while it’s great to ward off and stop thefts, the real value lies in the convenience of everyday life. Too many mornings will be more stressful if you can’t find a key or wallet to leave. Thanks to the new Google Assistant integration, you can simply ask your intelligent assistant where he is.

The functionality works with any Nest Home or Nest Mini device. If you are already using Tile and have a Nest device in your home, just go to thetileapp.com/google to configure your Tile for use with the Google Assistant.

On the other hand, Apple HomeKit users may soon be able to ask Siri to do something similar. Apple plans to launch a tile-like tracking service called AirTags that will run through the Find My app, available in iOS. Many people expected Apple to officially announce the product at its September press conference, but since AirTags did not show up there, they could attend the company’s March event. Once an official announcement is made, more information about the details and features of the rumored devices will be available.

