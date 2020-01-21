With this used Porsche Nightmare you always get an independent inspection

When buying a used performance or special vehicle, an inspection before the purchase is crucial. This also applies if you work with a reputable dealer who is convinced that his car is first class. In fact, your guard should be at the highest level. This story should convince you to always get an independent rating.

A long-time Jalopnik reader (and owner of a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1988 Porsche 911, so not just a street freak) had an unfortunate experience buying a used Porsche 911 from several countries. He found the car at a reputable dealer who specialized in used sports cars.

The seller informed him that his “Porsche Certified Technician” gave the car a clean state of health. The customer noticed an idle problem and the dealer agreed to fix this before selling. He went shopping and sent the car. As soon as it arrived, the condition was no longer what he had expected.

Upon delivery, the car was given an additional 700 miles, an engine indicator light and rough idling, and a PASM error. The navigation system did not work and the rear side panel was painted. My dealer friend was using a Porsche scan tool that confirmed all errors (rough idling due to dropouts).

Two days after delivery, I was able to make an appointment with Porsche from Manhattan, who set up the lifter and immediately noticed that the rear main seal was leaking (it seemed as if it had been there for a while because of a debris layer) and the left front axle boat is leaking badly. The RMS problem is bad for manual vehicles as it will dirty the clutch if it is not repaired. To do this, the gearbox must be removed. All codes were still there and required further diagnosis to determine the exact cause. They only had an hour to meet, so I drove to a local specialty shop to complete the inspection. They also found that the engine mounts were shot and that the pulley was on the last leg.

The dealership would bill about $ 2,000 to send the tranny to the IMS. Further diagnoses to determine the problem with faulty fires (plugs and / or coils) are required. PASM needs further investigation. Sensors may be faulty. In the event of incorrect power surges, the connectors and coils must be replaced ($ 12 for a connector and $ 60 for an A coil). My Indy shop costs half and could do the job, but I’m still looking over $ 2,000 to get the car up and running.

The buyer has tried to contact the dealership that basically sent the message of the deal is done and the car is no longer their problem.

There are a few key insights from this story. The first of these is always to have a car checked by an independent shop. Don’t count on everything to be fine! Especially if you notice something that may not be right, like the idle problem. This could be a sign of something serious. An independent shop could have identified the numerous problems listed above, so that the buyer could decide whether to buy this car or not.

The second point is that it is easy to read this story and make up your mind, but it is important to understand psychology why someone makes such a purchase without doing the inspection. Finding the right special vehicle takes time, and buyers don’t want to find the right vehicle to not miss it because another buyer has grabbed it. Buying a high quality used car is more about taking the opportunity at a good price than finding a good discount. Depending on the vehicle and the price, this opportunity may not often be offered.

By including the qualification of a purchase check in the sale, you save time and additional logistics. It’s easy to put yourself in the moment and make a deal before it ends. If a retailer looks like it is the place where high-quality goods are stored and assures that the quality is actually the specified one, clever buyers can also be addressed.

There have been a couple of times with my customers where the pre-purchase inspection was lined up and the car was sold to someone who was willing to buy the car without it. Did these people miss a good opportunity? It is possible. Traders aim to make sales as easy as possible. While a good dealer often holds a car with a deposit in hand, some will not.

Buying a used car always involves some risk, and managing that risk can be difficult if your emotions play a role in the purchase. If you don’t have an inspection done, you run the risk of getting a car that needs work, but if you do it, you run the risk of losing the car to another buyer.

However, there will always be a different car, it may take a while and it is always better to have as much information as possible before you sign this contract.