With this app you can keep an eye on your loved ones from anywhere in the world

It stores up to two weeks of location history.

Image: GeoZilla

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-20 11:58:41 UTC

TL; DR: With the lifetime subscription to the GeoZilla GPS tracking and tracking app for the phone for $ 29, you know where your loved ones are at all times. That saves 90%.

Thanks to the wonderful world of technology, it has never been easier to get in touch with our families, no matter where in the world they live. You can set up a group chat that acts as a hub for exchanging memes and shopping lists. Group video calls are available when you need to pour some tea over to your siblings. You can even create a common calendar for planning family evenings and group quizzes.

Of course there are also apps with which you can look after your loved ones. A prime example is GeoZilla, a highly valued GPS tracking and tracking app for phones that offers Mashable Readers an exclusive lifetime subscription to their premium offer for just $ 29.

GeoZilla is a security app designed to give you security. It has all the features you need to keep your family safe. Thanks to the intelligent location sharing, you can keep an eye on your whereabouts at all times. The location history is saved for two weeks, so you can check what you’ve done so far.

With the Local Alerts feature, you can track when your family members leave or arrive at pre-selected areas, such as at home, at work, or at school. Schedule alerts notify you when your child or sibling has started school on time – or when they have gone into the abyss. And if it’s your job to share tasks, you can assign location-specific tasks to each member to remind them. The app even lets you know whether one of them is or is on the phone while driving.

Over 4 million people use Godzilla to protect their families. This lifetime premium subscription gives you a better deal than most others. Now you get only $ 29 – 90% off the original price.