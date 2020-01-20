With this app you can adjust your Android 10 movements

If you have completely switched over to use the new Android 10 gestures, you may want to be able to adjust them even slightly.

Well, thanks to a simple but effective new app called gesturePlus, you can adjust and adjust the gestures for a slightly more customized experience. The app was developed by Jawomo, the guys behind bxActions, the popular Bixby tool for reassigning buttons. Just like bxActions, gesturePlus works without root and can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store (via Android Police).

It is worth noting that there are a number of in-app purchases that give you a number of additional controls that you may find useful, such as the ability to hold down the navigation bar to activate the Google Assistant. You can even completely disable the swipe gesture on Samsung phones, provided you use ADB on your desktop computer to enable the option. We are not sure why you would want that, but the option is there if you don’t like the current implementation.

With the free version of gesturePlus you can still accurately adjust the Android 10 gestures – although you are limited to adjusting the “Single press” gesture for tapping the navigation bar. The addition of “Peek Actions” is nice, because it allows you to hold the navigation bar and activates the action you have assigned and disables release. However, that depends on making an in-app purchase.

You can also add vibration to long press, for tactile feedback if you want to recall the old action of the navigation method with two and three buttons. In addition, you can add activation methods to your lock screen to quickly launch the flashlight, apps, and more.

We would not consider gesturePlus to be a complete adaptation for Android 10 gestures, but it is a neat little add-on that gives you a little more control by reducing the great long press to activate the Google Assistant option. Let’s hope we’ll get native customization options in the future, but until that happens, we think the gesture makes Plus more than worth viewing. To download gesturePlus, go to the Google Play Store.

