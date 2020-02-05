With the White Hall Express, readers can easily book throughout Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The mobile library, which opened near Thanksgiving in White Hall, held its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

In the past two months since it opened, members of the project have worked hard to resolve any issues before it was officially announced that the project was open. However, this did not prevent the users from using the practical machine. Around 600-700 objects are moved every week, more than the library has ever expected.

Users can check out books, e-books, DVDs and video games at the vending machine and hand in checked-out items. The best thing about it is that it’s not just limited to the Marion County Library.

“As part of a consortium with the Harrison County libraries including Bridgeport and Clarksburg, many of their books can also be delivered here,” said Erica Connelly, director of Marion County Library Systems. “It is a levy for our consortium and it moves these books to all of our locations, which is about 12 in total.”

The technology used in this mobile library machine is that only one in West Virginia that is available. And not only that, it is one of two along the east coast.