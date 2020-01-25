When DeMar DeRozan comes to court on Sunday for a rematch between the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, he does so not only as an iconic Raptors alumnus, but also as the chief architect of San Antonio’s attempt to turn around in mid-season.

For the last 15 games, DeRozan has turned his rebound against three-point shooting into a efficiency master class, with an average of 26 points on 58.6 percent shooting from the floor and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line – six and five percent higher than his seasonal averages , respectively – while he tried only a total of eight shots from outside the bow.

Never scoring from outside the three-point line is a unforgivable sin, as it turns out, if someone learns to operate surgically from its line.

“I always try to analyze myself as well as possible when things are going well and especially when things are going badly,” DeRozan said prior to last Sunday’s game against Toronto. “… I always watch games where I can steal a move, wonder why a certain man can get the free throw line a certain number of times or get a certain shot, or whatever it is.”

But even with the recent scorching shot from DeRozan, the Spurs will welcome the Raptors in Texas that only went 8-7 during those last 15 games.

It reveals that this has generally been the best route of the season. And while the February 6th trading deadline is approaching, San Antonio faces the same dilemma that Toronto once did: how far can a team lead the last mid-range heroes from basketball?

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan during warm-ups prior to a game against the Toronto Raptors. (Alex D’Addese / Sportsnet)

The details when Toronto had to ask that question were different. There was no 22-year-old playoff series at stake or surefire Hall of Fame coach on the sidelines who owed a competitive installment north of the border. But the fundamental dilemma in question rhymes.

San Antonio is beaten all year round by almost 11 points per 100 possessions with DeRozan on the floor. That’s bad. So bad that it places those 1,503 minutes in the bottom eighth percentile of all players in the NBA, according to Cleaning the Glass.

A significant part of that comes from earlier in the season, before this piece in which LaMarcus Aldridge started making nearly half of his five three-point attempts per game – an increase of 1.7 attempts through his first 26 games – allowing more real estate was unlocked for DeRozan to work and, in turn, raised the attacking ceiling of San Antonio.

Scoring more gives a team always a little more breathing room for mistakes on the defensive side. For the Spurs, however, the added breathing space that they have gained by scoring the eighth points per game in the competition this year rarely translated into convincing victories. Among their eight wins during this offensive rise of DeRozan and Aldridge, only three have come with more than five points.

Of course, not all of the sixth defense of the Spurs falls on DeRozan’s shoulders. But it’s a trend that started in Toronto and followed him to San Antonio, where his shortcomings at that end of the field have been aggravated by the team with three competent, young perimeter players – Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Derrick White – who are positive were able to fill a portion of DeRozan 34.3 minutes a night.

While allowing as many points as the Spurs with DeRozan is on the field, suboptimal at best, and a worst case disaster, landing the eighth seed in the Western Conference seems easier than it has been in the recent years – San Antonio is currently in ninth place with a record of less than .500, only half a game behind eighth place Memphis Grizzlies.

The problem with being eight this year is that if the playoffs were to start today and the only thing that would change in the rankings were San Antonio trading places with Memphis, the Spurs would be in a round 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers would be located.

The Toronto years of DeRozan were filled with lessons. But the recurring, inescapable play-off truth was that if the road to the NBA Finals runs through LeBron James, the journey is one that will be broken off.

San Antonio Spurs guards DeMar DeRozan, left, consults with coach Gregg Popovich during a timeout in the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Denver. (David Zalubowski / AP)

Historically, the Spurs have avoided making noise on the deadline. It is likely that this year will be no different. The medley of DeRozan’s contractual uncertainty – should he opt for his $ 27.7 million player option, then he is eligible to become a free agent this summer – and San Antonio’s playoff outlook makes this deadline, however. revealing.

Like Masai Ujiri’s activity on February 6, light will shed on how far he thinks the defending NBA Champions can go, how Gregg Popovich and Co. Navigating the day will tell you a lot about how DeRozan fits in with their long and short-term plans.

Losing him for the summer for nothing would mean San Antonio Kawhi Leonard having effectively exchanged DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for two years, while at the same time failing to become one of Toronto’s budding young talents in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet or OG Anunoby to prepare for the future; Keeping him offers no guarantees for even a playoff berth, let alone a path to the final.

If San Antonio were to trade DeRozan, that would not be an accusation for his time there – just as his departure from Toronto made no less meaningful for what he did for the Raptors. He has always given everything he could. However, sometimes franchises need something else.

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

The spurs have been good to very good in basketball for the past 22 years. That’s a long time. The NBA itself has only been in existence for 73 years. They have managed to renovate and renovate long enough from their fundamental Tim Duncan foundation that an entire generation of NBA viewers has never seen a trailing after season.

And now, more than there has been since Leonard’s Zaza Pachulia-induced ankle injury in 2017, there is a vague sketch of a blueprint for what San Antonio could redesign himself as next.

Duncan has returned as a stabilizing force, this time as an assistant on Spurs’ bank, and Becky Hammon seems both ready and ready to take charge of Popovich’s coaching as he retires – look no further than the San Antonio game earlier this week against the Miami Heat, in which Hammon convinced Poppovich to challenge a late foul on Jimmy Butler in what turned out to be a key moment.

Walker, White and Murray – although much less impactful than the trio of Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby – are a useful starting point to kick off a renovation.

There is a principle in architecture that everyone who designs a structure must think about what that structure will look like as ruins.

With the play-offs a question mark, the long-standing status of their franchisee unknown and their ability to be a candidate with him in the team no less certain, perhaps it is time for the Spurs decision makers who have a multi-decade play-off dynasty designed to consider the same; to follow the Toronto example and seize the opportunity to build something better by breaking down a little before the structure completely collapses.