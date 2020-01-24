With the Super League, Sonny Bill Williams can cover the logo of the betting sponsor

“I am very satisfied, they have taken a progressive, pragmatic approach.”

Elstone also spoke about Toronto’s request to ease the top-tier salary ceiling for their first season and admitted that it is “crazy” that the situation needs to be resolved less than a week before the big kick-off.

“They are mainly talking to the Rugby Football League, which essentially sets the Super League cap,” said the former Everton CEO.

“I am aware of discussions and some suggestions that really need to be ratified and shared with the clubs. We will see where that leads.

“I think we have to find the right solution for the club, but also respect the existing ceiling.”

Williams admitted that he couldn’t wait for the conversation to end and the Super League campaign to begin.

Wigan and Warrington open the season on Thursday with Williams, who will make his Toronto debut against Castleford on Sunday, February 2.

Williams rubbed his shoulders with many former teammates and NRL rivals at the start of the season in Leeds. Among the players present were former Sydney Roosters James Maloney and Shaun Kenny-Dowall, George Burgess and Gareth Widdop.

Wise James Maloney will compete with Williams at the start of the season.Credit: Getty

Williams and Maloney, who signed Catalan for the French club, played playfully at a press conference with the former NSW playmaker, who teased the New Zealander about his $ 5 million contract.

“I remember the last time he left, he said he would never return to the league because he won seven tackles in rugby, and that’s a big game,” said Maloney.

“Now he has to come back, play in the back row, do 15 hits and 25 duels, but I think if you get that kind of paycheck thrown at you, forget about all the contact.”

“I’m just really looking forward to going back to the game I grew up with,” said Williams.

“I feel in top shape and ready to go, and I’m just looking forward to being there, especially against Catalans, when I can compete with Jimmy.”

Williams admits that his new team won’t see the best of him at the start of the season, but said the remaining knowledge of his return to the Roosters league in 2013 will benefit him.

“I know I’ll be rusty when I get back,” he said.

“I only train to focus my season on hard work, and then hopefully I’ll be able to add some of my magic to the team later on.”

Burgess will play without his brothers Sam, Luke and his twin Tom for the first time after leaving South Sydney to join Wigan and is looking forward to being his own man.

“It’s kind of nice to break loose and go my own way and develop your own identity in the squad,” said Burgess.

“It was a first for me.

“It was like the first day of school when I met your new friends and I enjoyed it.”

