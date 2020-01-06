Loading...

Zoom in / This Falcon 9 rocket has been launched three times, including in 2018 on the Telstar VANTAGE 18 mission.

SpaceX

In 2019, SpaceX launched two batches of 60 Starlink satellites – one experimental and one operational. On Monday, the company plans to add 60 more satellites with a night launch of the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

If everything goes according to plan, this mission will only be the first of up to 20 Starlink launches this year, as SpaceX is building a constellation of satellites in near-Earth orbit to provide global Internet service. SpaceX may offer some “bumpy” services to some consumers by the middle of this year.

After the next launch, which will take place on Monday at 9:19 p.m. CET (Tuesday at 2:19 a.m. UTC), SpaceX will have a constellation of nearly 180 satellites in orbit, each weighing a little over 220 kg. This makes the company the world’s largest private satellite operator (Eclipsing Planet Labs) and the most active private carrier.

It was not without challenges for SpaceX to become a satellite operator. It had to work closely with the Air Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron to track the Starlink satellites and ensure that they did not collide with other satellites in orbit. SpaceX has also been criticized by astronomers and dark sky advocates who claim that the “trains” of satellites have polluted the sky. In response, SpaceX has announced plans to take steps to make the satellites less visible and disruptive to the night sky.

However, the potential reward for the company is substantial. With its emerging constellation, SpaceX has prevailed over OneWeb and several other competitors who want to develop an Internet with low latency from space. With its highly reusable Falcon 9 rocket stage, SpaceX also has a critical cost advantage when it comes to launching its satellites into space. Conquering just 3 percent of the global internet market could generate $ 30 billion in revenue.

The start attempt on Monday evening takes place on a first stage of Falcon 9, which had previously been flown three times: in September 2018 (Telstar 18 VANTAGE), in January 2019 (Iridium-8) and in May 2019 (first experimental Starlink mission). After takeoff, the first stage lands on the drone ship “Of course, I still love you” off the coast of the Atlantic. Another ship, Ms. Tree, is trying to restore half of the payload fairing. The Starlink satellites themselves will be involved in the mission at an altitude of 290 km after 61 minutes.

A mission webcast should begin about 15 minutes before the start.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwyXo6T7jC4 (/ embed)

Starlink-2 mission.