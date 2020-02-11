With the Spark Mail app, you can now recycle sent emails, view avatars, and more

The popular email client Spark for iOS and Mac released an update today that includes some new features, including the “resend” feature that is sure to save you time and take advantage of Avatar support for Mac.

The latest version of Spark for iOS and Mac is available now, and iPhone, iPad and Mac are getting a new resend feature. Developer Readdlle explains this as follows:

You do not have to rewrite your recently sent message if you want to send it to another recipient again. Simply resend one of your sent emails from the “Sent” folder and save time!

Tap or click the Three Dots menu, choose Resend, and enter the new recipient’s email address. “

The other change for Spark on iPhone and iPad is a redesign of the Undo bar. Meanwhile, Avatar support for Spark users arrived on iOS last fall. Today it is available for Spark for Mac.

Now it’s much easier to search your emails with photos or company logos of people next to the emails. Turn it on / off in Spark Settings> General> Appearance.

The updates for Spark for iOS / iPadOS and Spark for Mac are available now.

