With the possible tiebreaker on the line, which Raiders will be healthy enough to play? – The reporter

CARSON – Then the Raiders go to the last weekend of the season with the opportunity to reach the playoffs with a victory over the Denver Broncos.

The big question is which Raiders will be healthy enough to play.

"We had many men who came here, we lost much more," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

Gruden will address injuries on Monday at his weekly press conference, but he generally doesn't have much information unless it's something serious. It is often a daily race by doctors and coaches to see if a player can play at the end of the week without putting him in danger of suffering a more serious injury.

Right tackle Trent Brown is out of the picture as he left the reserve injured with a chest break last week. The same goes for linebacker Marquel Lee, who returned to I.R. with a toe injury after playing only two games.

All eyes will be on the runner Josh Jacobs, whose shoulder injury (he called a fracture) worsened after his return against Jacksonville last week. Jacobs did not make the trip to Los Angeles. Gruden was a bit skeptical last week regarding Jacobs' status in the last two games of the season.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders try to take Jacobs to the field against the Broncos if the playoffs are at stake. Also out against the Chargers was guard Richie Incognito, with an ankle injury.

DeAndre Washington had 23 carries for 85 yards in the absence of Jacobs against the Chargers.

Incognito did not practice at all last week, but has been walking with and without a protective boot. If a playoff game is in play, it is not out of the question that he could play. Denzelle Good skillfully played in the incognito spot against the Chargers.

There were three more in the secondary corner: the corner Lamarcus Joyner, the defensive reserve Nick Nelson and the cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Joyner (calf) and Nelson (knee) left and were immediately discarded for the rest of the game, which is never a good sign. Mullen, injured in a collision with teammate Curtis Riley while chasing Andre Patton, was removed on a stretch of the board and tied to stabilize his spine.

Mullen was seen moving his legs and then raised his arms when he was taken off the field, and many times the scenes that appear to be serious are merely precautionary. The former Raiders corner, Gareon Conley, was removed from the field in similar circumstances when the Raiders played against the Broncos in Week 1 and did not miss a game.

Gruden said the initial indications seemed positive for Mullen, but that he was talking about his general health, not about playing in a game. Mullen was able to make the trip back home with the Raiders after going to the hospital to get tested.

Mullen's loss would be significant, because the rookie has made great strides as a cornerback. Given the injuries of Mullen, Joyner and Nelson, Gruden thought rookie Isaiah Johnson, who has played 15 strokes in four games since it was activated, could see time against Denver.

The same goes for Keisean Nixon, the no-recruit rookie free agent from South Carolina who has become a solid special equipment player who covers kicks. Nixon had a pass interference penalty in the final zone against the Chargers, but played aggressively and without fear.

Briefly wounded against the Chargers was Jalen Richard, who was overturned by a pass from Derek Carr that left him in a vulnerable place. Richard had to be helped, but he soon returned to the game after being reviewed.

