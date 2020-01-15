With the Porsche Taycan Turbo S 192-Mile series, it is now the most efficient EV that surpasses itself

Photo: Porsche

Many words were spilled when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency claimed that the Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 could only achieve an estimated range of 201 miles, making it the least efficient electric car currently. However, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is worse.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo achieved an estimated 201 miles with an average of 69 MPGe. According to fueleconomy.gov, the US government’s website on fuel consumption, the EPA estimated range for the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is only 192 miles. This means that an average of 68 MPGe is achieved.

Screenshot: fueleconomy.gov

When it comes to the efficiency of electric vehicles, that’s not that great. In fact, it is currently the least efficient electric car that only outperforms the turbo model.

Both cars have the same hardware – a 93.4 kWh battery, two motors, and a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle – but the Turbo S can push it a little harder and reach a maximum output of 750 hp and 774 pounds – ft compared to the maximum power of the turbo of 670 hp and a torque of 626 lb-ft. It makes sense that you also lose efficiency.

For further comparison, the current Tesla Model S performance model has an EPA-estimated range of 348 miles with a battery of a similar size to the Taycan. That is around 249 kilometers more than the Porsche.

EPA estimates tend to be conservative. An AMCI efficiency test requested by Porsche for the regular Taycan Turbo (with grit, etc.) showed that it can actually do more than 275 miles on average, and the AMCI test for the Taycan Turbo S actually came out until 278:

These numbers correspond more closely to the performance of the Taycan in the European WLTP efficiency tests. However, there are a number of factors that can affect a vehicle’s efficiency. All of these numbers – EPA, WLTP, AMCI – are estimates and averages, and your mileage will certainly vary almost equally.

We have already explained why the regular Porsche Taycan Turbo is so inefficient (note: it mainly has to do with the weight of almost 1,000 pounds more than the competition). So look around if you’re curious about why these numbers are so sorry.

But still. The window sticker on this car must be 192 miles long and is incredibly difficult to swallow compared to the competition.