With the new Concept UFO from Dell, you can play PC games on a Nintendo Switch-like device

The portable UFO PC game console from Dell. Valentina Palladino

The models presented by Dell can be played in handheld mode with a middle bridge (above) that connects the two side controllers and while they are docked. Valentina Palladino

The kickstand on the back is larger than that of the Nintendo Switch and can support the device so that you can play with the controllers removed. Valentina Palladino

One of the Concept UFO models in docked mode. Valentina Palladino

Dell does not promise that this concept will be launched. Valentina Palladino

Dell’s Concept Duet laptop with two screens. Valentina Palladino

Foldable Dell Concept Ori screen tablet. Valentina Palladino

CES may soon be flooded with new technology, but it is also a place for businesses to demonstrate new things that may (or may not) become a reality in the future. Dell does just that in its Alienware gaming family with a new concept device called Concept UFO, a handheld gaming console that looks very similar to the Nintendo Switch, but was designed for full-fledged portable PC games.

We should preface the rest of this article by saying that this is exactly what the name implies: a concept. While we had a few minutes to play around with Concept UFO’s work models before CES, Dell currently has no concrete plans to launch Concept UFO. Most questions about technical data or detailed functions were also answered immediately, so that the details known to us about the interior of the device are limited.

First impressions

However, unlike many other concepts I’ve tested in the past, Concept UFO was pretty impressive because it actually worked. It’s a rectangular handheld game console with an 8-inch display and removable controllers on both ends. Working models I have seen that all Windows operating systems run and can render playable games in handheld mode. Docked mode where the console is connected to an external monitor and the controllers are disconnected. and another portable mode in which the controls were separate but connected by a central “bridge”.

Due to the large display, Concept UFO is significantly larger than a Nintendo Switch and also feels more voluminous. Dell has not given exact dimensions, so we cannot say exactly how much larger it is than a switch. Regardless, Concept UFO is still more portable than most 15- or 17-inch gaming laptops.

The device was comfortable to hold in my hand, and this is mainly due to the ergonomics of the controller. The position of the joysticks, buttons and D-Pad does not vary as much as with the Joy-Cons of the Switch. This makes them a little easier for beginners when connected to the main console.

Dell also had a narrow bridge that merged both controllers into one larger controller when disconnected from the console. Because the device is larger than a Nintendo Switch, people with larger hands may not need to use the controller with the bridge to get a comfortable grip. However, there will be some who simply prefer to play this way rather than in handheld mode. The device is not only connected to a television or monitor, but can also be played upright and with the controllers removed using the integrated stand on the back of the console. The stand increases the width of the main console, gives it a larger surface and makes it more stable than the thin stand of the Nintendo Switch.

In terms of gameplay, the few minutes I spent playing Mortal Kombat 11 for Concept UFO seemed promising. While I was playing the locally saved game, there was no latency or delay in fighting or loading sequences, although the back of the computer was noticeably warm during the game. Dell didn’t exactly tell me what the game’s resolution was, but it seemed to be around 720p, which is about the same quality as if you were playing Mortal Kombat 11’s port on the Nintendo Switch. However, a Dell employee emailed that resolutions up to 1200p are “being investigated.” The focus is on finding the right balance between small screen, intimate gaming experience, power consumption and battery life.

The unknown

Dell would not disclose things like the processor, memory, or memory in the Concept UFO that I had to try, but one can say with certainty that the device would have to run with pretty powerful specs in order to have smooth gameplay like this I also experienced when I was docked to a larger, higher resolution display. So far, component manufacturers like Intel and Nvidia have not been able to downsize the CPUs, GPUs and SoCs that would be required for such PC-level gameplay on such a portable device (certainly not without the main size, battery, and thermal management compromises).

But Dell had to have the internal components to power the working Concept UFO models from somewhere, because Dell is unable to manufacture its own SoCs. We hope that Dell will reveal more about Concept UFO’s internal components, especially if this is planned to eventually bring the device to market. One thing that isn’t a secret, however, is the harsh reality that a device like Concept UFO would likely be quite expensive if it were offered for sale to customers.

Concept UFO wasn’t the only early technology that Dell demonstrated: Concept Duet is a two-screen device with the company connecting two laptop screens with a hinge, and Concept Ori is a tablet-sized device with a foldable one Screen that looks similar to Lenovo’s newly announced ThinkPad X1 Fold. I spent even less time with these concepts than with Concept UFO, so it’s hard to say anything specific about it (and even more difficult because Dell wouldn’t provide specifics about it).

Overall, Concept Duet seemed to be the device of the two that was more likely to come on the market and that more users would actually use. While Concept Ori is more portable just because it is a much smaller device, its foldable screen isn’t much different from other foldable screens I’ve seen on devices like the Galaxy Fold and other technologies yet to be released. But Dell is simply following the trend: foldable screens are currently in vogue, but they still have to prove their value and above all their advantage over typical screens of smartphones and laptops.

Listing image by Valentina Palladino