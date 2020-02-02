With the mild winter so far, ski resorts are highly dependent on snow cannons

The relatively mild winter has meant that ski resorts have to make more of their own snow. In January the state got about half as much snow as usual. It was also the 13 hottest January ever, with 7 degrees above average. Pats Peak in Henniker has started using its powerful snow cannon system: “We almost know that we have to make snow every year, just as the seasons have gone. So we certainly have a budget for snow cannons and we are working on the best product within it, ”said Lori Rowell, marketing director at Pats Peak. With 370 snow cannons, Pats Peak says it has one of the strongest snow cannons in the state. “We are able to deploy many snow cannons in a short time and we have a great team that makes a plan to open as many trails as possible for the season and maintain them throughout the season,” Rowell said. Rowell said the ski resort works to remind people that it has snow. It does this with a live webcam and by posting many photos online. There were many people on the slopes there on Saturday. “It’s kind of muddy and all that stuff, but it’s still fun. A good day to get along with the kids,” said Mike Moran of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

