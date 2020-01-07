With the Lenovo Smart Frame, you can view your digital photos without ruining your Feng Shui

Loading...

While most smart displays are basically glorified picture frames, they don’t look very practical either. But the Lenovo Smart Frame, which was presented at this year’s CES, fits into your home much more traditionally.

The Smart Frame has a 21.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a glare-free coating. It is also equipped with an RGB ambient light sensor so that it can automatically adapt to the color temperature of your room depending on the environment.

I personally was really impressed with the quality. When an image was displayed on the frame, I could see the different textures and surfaces on the trees and flowers. Almost to the point where I was convinced that I could probably feel it when I ran my finger over the display.

The frames are also interchangeable so you can swap them for other colors and textures. But that costs you an additional $ 39.99 per frame. The white version of the demo was very minimal so you can integrate it into practically any room.

With the motion sensor, you can move your hand in front of the frame to change the content.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

In terms of content, the frame works with the Companion app from Lenovo. You can use it to choose from the available image library or to display your own photos on the display. But it is also compatible with Google Photos.

If you are bored with the photo you are currently viewing, you can simply swipe your hand in front of the motion sensor to change it. But you have to be pretty close since the range is 50 centimeters.

It also comes with 2 watt speakers and a microphone. You can’t do anything with these features right now, but Lenovo hopes you can link to Google Assistant for voice commands in the future.

The bracket prevents children from literally tearing the cord out.

Picture: Zlata iveleva / mashable

It also comes with a mounting system that allows you to rotate the frame from portrait to landscape mode. The mount’s built-in level prevents you from hanging this thing wrong.

You can also wrap the cable around the bracket to make it look cleaner and more seamless. And for those of you with children or pets, there is a security lock to prevent it from being literally torn out of the frame.

In terms of price and availability, the Smart Frame will be available in August for $ 399.

It’s quite expensive considering the limited features (at the moment), but in my opinion it’s worth the investment. Especially if you try to make your home future-proof without ruining the decor.