(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Judge of the local court, Cally Lund, said in a memo to Casper City Council that “the number of cases of cruelty to animals has increased in the city”.

Lund briefed the city council on Tuesday, January 28th, about this and other new events at the court.

“It was terrible,” Lund told the council regarding the cruelty to animals.

In some cases of cruelty to animals, the court uses alternative criminal procedures instead of fines.

“A judgmental consideration that comes to the fore in the treatment of cruelty to animals is whether the perpetrator was particularly cruel or particularly destructive and vengeful, and whether the perpetrator is really repentant or remorseful,” said Lund in the note. “Many of these cases involve people in need and extreme cruelty and harm to animals.”

“Both sides need to be taken into account, and the court has therefore introduced an alternative criminal practice order that charitable work be ordered against the fines, the charitable work consisting of donations of dog food that are then passed on to Metro Animal Shelter.”

The dog food is of high quality and Metro, according to Lund, will receive about six bags a month through the conviction program.

She says that this sentencing practice has received “excellent feedback” from both suspects and Metro Animal Shelter employees, and that this sentencing option helps defendants “understand the consequences of their actions.”

The Lund memo contains further updates on changes to the local court. This is included in the Council work package.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.