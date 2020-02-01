With the help of mother, the 4-month-old girl celebrates that she is cancer-free after beating a brain tumor

OAKLAND, California – Californian parents and their baby girl celebrated an important milestone on Friday, January 24.

At just 4 months old, Lillian “Lily” Grace won the battle of her young life – beating brain cancer.

To celebrate this, Lillian, with the help of her mother, Leann Borden, rang the bell at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, to symbolize that they are cancer-free.

Baby Lillian attracted a crowd of caregivers when, after 5 months of calling #chemo on the bell before the end of treatment, she called for a tumor in her brain stem. Lillian is doing well, after surgery and #PrecisionMedicine who has tackled her tumor! “We can finally breathe out,” says her mother, Leann. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zAp4xc8o9w

– UCSFChildrensOakland (@UCSFBenioffOAK) January 29, 2020

Hospital officials announced Friday, January 31. Baby Lily was ready to go home.

The baby girl was born in September and shortly thereafter a nurse realized that she was not moving her limbs correctly.

Several tests revealed a brain tumor.

Baby Lily eventually underwent general and targeted chemotherapy treatments, and eventually doctors could no longer detect the tumor and declared her cancer-free.

37,764855

-122.390270

.