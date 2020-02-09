With the help of a storm, a British Airways 747 just broke the subsonic transatlantic record

Because Storm Ciara causes flooding and transport delays in Great Britain, some people find the weather pretty pleasant anyway because the wind has helped the Atlantic through the storm British Airways flight BA112 in a record time of four hours and 56 minutes.

According to the aircraft tracking website FlightRadar, the Boeing 747-436 John F. Kennedy International Airport departed New York at 6:21 PM last night and arrived more than 80 minutes ahead of schedule in Heathrow at 4:47 AM GMT.

Helping to get from New York to London in record time, the 747 was a jet stream with speeds of over 260 km / h. These unusually fast winds are attributed to the same storm system that is currently abusing the British Isles.

Flight BA112 surpasses the previous record between JFK and Gatwick, the other major London airport, of five hours and thirteen minutes last year around this time by a Norwegian 787-9 under comparable strong wind conditions. That plane reached a top speed of 776 mph, shy of the 801 mph that hit the British Airways 747 last night.

According to the BBC, although the top speed achieved by the aircraft on its journey across the Atlantic was greater than the speed of sound, it would not have broken the sound barrier if the difference between the speed of the aircraft and the flying air was too high low.

Although this flight was certainly fast, it should be noted that the flight time of four hours and 56 minutes is far away from the outright commercial line record that Concorde had already set in 1996. That aircraft managed to reach 1,350 mph in hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds.

Although the speed of this specific flight is largely due to wind conditions, the chances that more transatlantic flights will be able to manage equally impressive speeds are getting smaller. Airlines around the world (including British Airways) are stopping their 747s because fuel efficiency considerations lead to a transition to more miserable twin-engine designs such as the 787 and Airbus A350. However, the previous record holder before flight BA 112 was a twin-engine 787, so perhaps there is still hope for an even shorter subsonic hop from North America to Europe.

