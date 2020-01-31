With the growing European exodus, concerns about the W-League of the late Matildas player Emily Gielnik and Hayley Raso are growing

“It drives you to exercise – you can never take your foot off the pedal because someone is more than willing to take your place. It’s an endless struggle … but I want to do it justice.”

Every deluge begins with a few raindrops. If Gielnik’s move was part of the first mess, it was followed by a barrage of players to the emerging new power base of women’s play.

As players we have been asking for this for years – longer league, more teams, more money. It’s a shame. I do not see it.

Emily Gielnik in the W-League

Almost a dozen Australian internationals have now made the leap from the W-League to Europe, including skippers Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Lisa De Vanna (Fiorentina). Those who haven’t tried to figure out how they can.

“I knew it was a question of time,” said Gielnik. “I have no doubt that there will be a lot more.”

It is good news for the Matildas, who as a team will benefit from exposing the players to the best possible standard of competition every week.

But there is an immediate danger to the W-League as a product – especially now that young people like 16-year-old Mary Fowler, who is committed to Montpellier in France, are also joining.

Karly Roestbakken has spent the last four seasons at Canberra United, but will join the flood of Matildas to Europe. Photo credit: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Karly Roestbakken, Fowler’s roommate at last year’s World Cup, is also planning a transfer to Europe. She doesn’t want to say where yet, but the 19-year-old now has a Norwegian passport, which made the process a lot easier.

Leaving Canberra United was a breeze for her, and Matilda’s coaches and teammates told her it was the right thing for her to develop.

“I went to the World Cup and I know the standard that I have to be on,” said Roestbakken. “I have to take the next step, I have to go overseas.

“The W-League is not really a professional environment – they try to make it as professional as possible, but in the few months that it takes place it is not a complete home game. Let’s go.” In Europe the season will be twice as long. “

Sam Kerr’s move to Chelsea is said to have made her the highest paid footballer in the world

If the W-League can’t hold onto its stars and its best young players, what can it hold on to? For administrators who trust a partnership with the US-based NWSL, it is an uncomfortable question to answer.

Raso, who has left Brisbane Roar and will work with Everton after the Olympic qualification next week, is desperately hoping the W-League will do justice to improving conditions in Europe.

“Of course, all of us girls grew up where we played. We enjoy playing here in Australia in front of our families and friends,” Raso said.

“It’s still a competitive league and a great way for young Australians on the ground … but I think there needs to be a little shift. If we could only get that little boost in the W-League, it could be the game change. “

But Europe’s appeal is obvious, and Australia may find it impossible to keep up. It goes far beyond the better pay, the longer season and the higher standard. It is the fascinating football experience.

The advantages for Gielnik at FC Bayern Munich include, for example, VIP tickets for the games of the men’s Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, as well as a first-class training base.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be in an institution like this in my career,” she said. “Munich is such a big city. It’s a different mood. If it’s matchday, you know it because there isn’t a person who doesn’t wear a red jersey. I’m proud to be Australian, but it’s a shame to be see how far we are from this soccer nation.

“I live and breathe it over there. Usually you like a little break as a football player, but when we don’t play football, we watch football, sit around and talk about football.”

The players have made it clear what they want from the W-League. Gielnik has given up waiting.

“As players we have been begging for years – longer league, more teams, more money,” she said.

“It’s a shame. I don’t see it happening. There have been so many conversations that it could have happened over the years and it hasn’t. I’m sure there are a lot of factors why they are can’t make things happen and maybe we’ll suffer from it.

“I’m worried to a certain extent, but I like to see the light in every situation. When these big names are gone, there is room for other names. But I would like to see the W-League one day Has.” Standalone, six to eight months. That would be the dream. “

